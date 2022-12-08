Sensex, Nifty Live Updates: Eicher Motors, Axis Bank top gainers as indices defy global weakness

Share Market Updates Today: Indian equity benchmarks turned positive in a volatile early trade today, defying cues from the global markets. Asian stocks mostly declined in early deals as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.74 per cent, South Korea's Kospi moved 0.77 per cent lower and China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.16 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, however, rose 1.45 per cent. Overnight, Wall Street edged lower. Back home, foreign institutional investors sold a net of Rs 1,241.87 crore equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors purchased Rs 388.85 crore worth of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Here are the share market Live Updates:

Most active stocks

PNB, HCC, Yes Bank, Central Bank of India, Suzlon, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Brightcom Group, Bank of Baroda and Indian Overseas Bank were the most active stocks on the NSE platform, in terms of volume.

Share market update

Sensex rises 202 points or 0.32 per cent to trade at 62,613, Nifty moves 62 points or 0.33 per cent higher to trade at 18,622; Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, M&M, ICICI Bank among top gainers

Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd market debut

Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd staged a decent market debut today. The stock got listed at Rs 266, a 12.24 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 237.

Share market breadth

The overall market breadth stood strong as 1,805 shares were seen advancing while 980 were declining on BSE.

Sectoral indices' performance

Four out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Sub-indexes Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were underperforming the NSE platform by falling 0.45 per cent and 0.19 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, Nifty PSU Bank climbed 1.34 per cent.

Mid & small cap indexes

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.28 per cent and small-cap climbed 0.25 per cent.

Top gainers and losers on NSE

SBI Life, PowerGrid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Life and Tata Motors were among the top laggards on the NSE platform today with their shares down as much as 1.35 per cent. In contrast, Eicher Motors, L&T, M&M, Apollo Hospitals and Adani Enterprises were among the top gainers.

Share market opening

Sensex slips 27 points or 0.04 per cent to trade at 62,384, Nifty moves 10 points or 0.05 per cent lower to trade at 18,551

Oil prices rise

Brent crude futures rose 61 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $77.78 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures moved 65 cents, or 0.90 per cent higher, to $72.66. The benchmark Brent crude futures fell below $80 for the second time in 2022.

Stocks to watch:

Infosys: The IT services company commenced its fourth share buyback amounting to Rs 9,300 crore. The buyback would be at a price not more than Rs 1,850 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each.

HCL Tech: The company tied up with Intel and Mavenir to develop and deliver private 5G enterprise network solutions for communication service providers and broader cross-vertical enterprises.

ONGC: Arun Kumar Singh has been appointed as the chairman and managing director of ONGC. The company has also signed an MoU with Shell for carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

Inox Wind: Promoters infused Rs 623 crore in the company and later repaid Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the reappointment of Ittira Davis as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of two years.

Macrotech Developers: The company plans to raise $450 million via qualified institutional placement that would see the controlling family sell a 7 per cent stake.

Axis Bank: The private lender to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore through the sale of Basel III compliant Tier-II bonds.

Dharmaj Crop Guard to list today

Shares of Dharmaj Crop Guard would make stock market debut today. The IPO, which was sold in the Rs 216-237 range, was a hit among investors, as the issue received 35.49 times bids, led largely by strong participation from HNIs and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). The quota reserved for non-institutional institutional investors was subscribed 52.29 times; QIB quota was subscribed 48.21 times while the quota reserved was subscribed 21.53 times. The quota reserved for employees received 7.48 times bids.

US stocks

S&P 500 index slipped 0.19 per cent to end the session at 3,933.92. Nasdaq moved 0.51 per cent lower to close at 10,958.55. Dow Jones inched 0.004 per cent higher to settle at 33,597.92.

Stocks in F&O ban

GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today. Stocks are placed under F&O ban when the derivative contracts in their securities cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 1,241.87 crore worth of shares, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 388.85 crore worth of shares on December 7, provisional NSE data showed.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly lower opening for the domestic markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 12 points or 0.06 per cent to trade at 18,660.

Previous session

The benchmark BSE Sensex had declined 215 points or 0.34 per cent to close at 62,411 on Wednesday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 82 points or 0.44 per cent down to settle at 18,561.