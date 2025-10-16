Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 42 points; key levels for Nifty, Sensex & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmarks indices are set to open higher on Thursday, buoyed by growing optimism over a domestic earnings recovery and positive foreign inflows. However, traders will be looking at key earnings of India Inc ahead today for near-term cues.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 41.70 points, or 0.16 per cent, up at 25,466.50, hinting at a positive start for the domestic market on Thursday. Stocks rose across most of Asia on Thursday. KOSPI soared nearly 2 per cent, while Nikkei was up a per cent. Hang Seng was slightly down.

Bullish euphoria is set to light up Dalal Street ahead of Diwali, with rate cut hopes from the Fed, upbeat global cues, and the IMF raising India’s FY26 GDP forecast to 6.6 per cent boosting sentiment. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell, easing trade war fears further support the rally, said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP of Research at Mehta Equities.

The S&P 500 & Nasdaq ended higher, while Dow Jones ended flat on Wednesday, The S&P 500 climbed 0.40 per cent to end the session at 6,671.06 points. The Nasdaq gained 0.66 per cent to 22,670.08 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.04 per cent to 46,253.31 points.

Crude oil gained after US President Donald Trump said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pledged his country would stop buying oil from Russia. Trump's trade manoeuvres also lifted oil off five-month lows, with Brent crude futures up 0.9 per cent at $62.48 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate futures also adding 0.9 per cent to trade at $58.81.

The dollar sagged for a third straight session, dropping 0.2 per cent against a basket of major peers. The dollar index was down at 98.512, headed for a weekly decline. Gold rose another 0.6 per cent in the latest session to reach an unprecedented $4,234.41 per ounce.

We maintain a bullish bias and continue to advocate a 'buy on dips' approach, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "Sector rotation currently favors banking, metals, and auto, while defensives like FMCG and pharma may continue to underperform in the near term so participants should align their positions accordingly."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 68.64 crore on Wednesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 4,650.08 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 & Sensex outlook

25,200/82,300 would act as a key support zone for traders. As long as the market trades above this level, the positive sentiment is likely to continue, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities. "On the higher side, it could move up to 25,500-25,550/83,200-83,400. On the flip side, a move below 25,200/82,300 would make the uptrend vulnerable. Below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," he said.

Nifty is placed very close to the key resistance from the symmetrical triangle pattern at 25,400. A sustained move above 25,400 would constitute a significant technical breakout, likely pushing the index toward the next major resistance level of 25,669. On the downside, support has shifted higher to the 25,150 level, said Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities.



Nifty Bank outlook

A decisive break below the key support of 56,400 could trigger downside pressure toward 56,500 and 56,200 (200-day EMA). On the upside, resistance is placed in the 57,100–57,200 zone, with a breakout above this range likely to drive momentum toward 57,500, said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

Nifty Bank has immediate resistance at 57,000 levels. A move above the same will open further upside towards all time high placed around 57600 levels, said Bajaj Broking. "It continues to outperform the benchmark indices. Immediate support is placed at 56,200-56,000 levels being the current week low. Indices sustain above the same will keep the immediate bias positive," it said.