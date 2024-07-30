Stocks in news: ACC, PNB Housing, Tata Steel, RVNL, Airtel, HPCL, J&K Bank and Indus Towers

Indian headline indices ended on a flat note on Monday after scaling new record highs on the back of profit global cues. BSE's barometer Sensex added merely 23.12 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end the day at 81,355.84. NSE's Nifty50 inched up only 1.25 points, or 0.01 per cent, to close at 24,836.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 30, 2024:



Q1 results today: Indian Oil Corporation, Varun Beverages, GAIL (India), Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, Tata Consumer Products, Torrent Power, Dixon Technologies (India), Jindal Stainless, Exide Industries, 360 One Wam, Llyods Metals & Energy, Apar Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Castrol India and more will announce their earnings for the June 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Avanti Feeds, Brigade Enterprises, Granules India, Kokuyo Camlin, Orient Bell, Standard Industries, UltraTech Cement, Pecos Hotels & Pubs, BSL, Cravatex, Fidel Softech and more will trade ex-dividend today.



PNB Housing Finance: The US based private equity firm Carlyle' entity Quality Investment Holdings is likely to sell upto a 1.66 crore equity shares or 6.4 per cent stake in the shadow lender at a floor price of Rs 775 apiece to raise a total of Rs 1,256 crore, through an open market transaction on Tuesday.



Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal player acquired over 5.57 billion equity shares in its Singapore-based arm for $875 million. In May, Tata Steel’s board gave the nod for the infusion of funds into T Steel Holdings (TSHP), by way of subscription to equity shares in one or more tranches.



Bharti Airtel: The telecom major said it is re-farming its existing 4G spectrum in 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands to meet the growing traffic demand on the 5G network. Refarming of spectrum means utilising the frequency for another technology (5G in this case) switching it from the technology (4G) it was initially allocated for.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing major reported a 90 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 634 crore for the Q1FY25 on the back of reduction in gross refining margins and reduction in fuel prices.



ACC: Adani Group owned cement major's consolidated net profit fell 22.5 per cent YoY to Rs 361 crore in the June 2024 quarter Its revenue from operations also dropped to Rs 5,154.89 crore in the June quarter against Rs 5,201.11 crore in the year-ago period.



Colgate-Palmolive India: The FMCG player reported a 33 per cent (YoY) rise in June-quarter profit to Rs 364 crore. Revenue for the quarter grew 13 per cent YoY to Rs 1,486 crore in the reported quarter.



Goodluck India: The specialised engineered steel products manufacturer and exporter reported a 26 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 35.99 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Its Ebitda during April-June 2024 also rose 12.39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 79.65 crore. Its operating income surged by 6.94 per cent YoY to Rs.904.83 crore.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The state run railway player has emerged as the lowest bidder for the development of distribution infrastructure at Central Zone of Himachal Pradesh. The order is worth Rs 739.07 crore. The company will announce its Q1 results on August 08.



J&K Bank: The state-run lender reported Rs 415.49 crore as profit-after-tax for the April-June quarter of the current financial year, up by 27 per cent YoY. Its net interest income (NII) grew by 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1369.22 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, while net interest margins (NIM) has improved by 9 basis points QoQ to 3.86 per cent.



Kansai Nerolac Paints: The paint player's net profit plummeted 68.7 per cent YoY to Rs 230.83 crore as compared to Rs 738 crore recorded during the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 2133.06 crore, marginally lower than Rs 2156.80 crore posted during the corresponding quarter of FY24.



ITD Cementation: The cement player received an order worth Rs 1,237 crore to construct a residential colony in New Delhi. The company's promoter, Italian Thai Development Public Co, owns a 46.64 per cent stake as of March 2024.