Stocks in news: Ceigall India, LIC, Hindalco, NTPC, Marico, NHPC, Apollo Tyres and Protean eGov

Indian benchmark indices settled with strong gains on Wednesday amid a slew of positive global cues. BSE Sensex rallied 874.94 points, or 1.11 per cent, to end the day at 79,468.01. NSE's Nifty50 surged 304.95 points, or 1.27 per cent, to close at 24,297.50 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, August 08, 2024:



Related Articles

Q1 results today: Life Insurance Corporation of India, ABB India, Eicher Motors, Rail Vikas Nigam, Oil India, Bharat Forge, Cochin Shipyard, Container Corporation of India, MRF, Astral, Biocon, Global Health, Timken India, Bayer Cropsciences, Sobha, Ircon International, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and more will announce their June 2024 quarter results today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Rajoo Engineers and Sakuma Exports will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of Ecoplast, RITES and Sealmatic India will trade ex-dividend today.



Ceigall India: The Ludhiana-based infrastructure player will make its stock market debut on Thursday. The company had raised Rs 1,252.66 crore via IPO between August 1-5 by offering its shares at Rs 401 apiece in a lot size of 37 equity shares. The issue was overall booked 13.78 times during the bidding process.



Hindalco Industries: The metal player's subsidiary Novelis Inc said its net sales for the first quarter increased 2 per cent YoY to $4.2 billion, mainly driven by higher average aluminium prices and increased total shipments. The net income attributable to common shareholders dipped 3 per cent to $151 million in the first quarter of the fiscal year.



NTPC: The subsidiary of the thermal PSU firm NTPC Renewable Energy has commenced operations of the first part capacity of 60 MW out of the 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV project in Radhanpur, Gujarat, through its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Green Energy. The total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has now reached 76,134 MW.



UPL: The High Court of Australia has dismissed the appeal and decided the matter in favor of Advanta, a subsidiary of the agrochemical player in Australia. The High Court has upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, stating that Advanta was not liable for the economic loss to the growers.



NHPC: State-owned hydropower giant reported a 1.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,108.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024. Its revenue from operations dipped 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,694.2 crore, while Ebitda fell 2.8 per cent to Rs 1,462.6 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.



Marico: The FMCG player said that operating conditions in the Bangladesh market are gradually improving, though it remains watchful of the evolving situation. After a brief interruption, a large majority of its retail sales force and distributors have now resumed operations. The company expects manufacturing operations to resume soon.



Apollo Tyres: The tyre maker reported a 24 per cent YoY fall in its consolidated to Rs 302 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 on account of lower sales and escalation in raw material cost. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,335 crore.



Welspun Corp: The flagship company of the Welspun Group reported a 50 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 248.2 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2024. The company's revenue from operations tanked 22.9 per cent to Rs 3,137.3 crore, while Ebitda was up 1.4 per cent to Rs 374 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.



Protean eGov Technologies: Standard Chartered Bank is likely to sell its 3.09 per cent equity in IT-enabled solutions company through block deals on Thursday with the share price expected to range between Rs 1,750 and Rs 1,775 amounting to about Rs 222 crore, suggested some media reports.



TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The supply chain solutions provider has secured a new business contract from JCB in India for managing their in-plant warehousing and logistics operations at the Vadodara facility in Gujarat for three years.