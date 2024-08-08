Buy IEX, Godawari Power and Piramal Pharma, says LKP as it shares target prices

Amid the rising volatility in the Indian stock markets in the last few sessions, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, a domestic brokerage firm has shared three stocks- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), Piramal Pharma Ltd and Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd- from a trading point of view. The analyst has suggested to long the three counters. Here's what the analyst has to say about these counters:

Indian Energy Exchange | Buy near Rs 195 | Target price: Rs 206-209 | Stop Loss: 190

IEX has closed above its swing high on the daily chart and is sustaining above its short-term 14-day EMA, indicating a strong trend. The RSI is in a bullish crossover. Based on these signals, one can buy the stock at the current price, closing near Rs 195, with a stop-loss at Rs 190 and targets of Rs 206 and Rs 209.

Piramal Pharma | Buy near Rs 180 | Target price: Rs 190-200 | Stop Loss: 169

Piramal Pharma given a consolidation breakout on the daily chart. Additionally, the stock found support at the 21 EMA prior to the current rally. The RSI is in a bullish crossover and rising. On the higher end, the stock might move towards Rs 200 in the near term, with support placed at Rs 169.

Godawari Power and Ispat | Buy | Target price: Rs 1,200-1,230 | Stop Loss: 1,100

Godawari Power has given a consolidation breakout on the daily chart. Additionally, the stock found support around the 50 EMA prior to the current rally. The RSI is in a bullish crossover and rising. On the higher end, the stock might move towards Rs 1,230 in the near term, with support placed at Rs 1,100.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.