Stocks in news: KRN Heat, Hero Moto, ITC, Mankind, Dabur, Zydus Life, Ujjivan SFB & NMDC

Indian benchmark indices settled mostly flat on Tuesday amid mixed global cues including FIIs selling and geopolitical concerns. BSE Sensex shed 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent, to end the session at 84,266.29. NSE's Nifty50 retreated 13.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, to close at 25,796.90 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, October 03, 2024:

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration: The industrial products player will make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday after the company raised a total of Rs 341.95 crore from its IPO, which was sold for Rs 220 apiece, between September 25-27. The issue was overall subscribed a total of 214.42 times.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major has announced sales of 6.37 lakh units in September 2024, growing by 18.7 per cent YoY. Domestic sales increased by 18.6 per cent YoY to 6.16 lakh units, and exports grew by 21.7 per cent to 20,344 units during the month.



ITC: A subsidiary of the diversified conglomerate- ITC Infotech India- has acquired 100 per cent shares of Blazeclan Technologies for Rs 485 crore. Consequently, Blazeclan and its subsidiaries have become step-down wholly owned subsidiaries of the company, effective October 1.



Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales increased by 11 per cent year-on-year to 86,978 units, compared to 78,580 units sold in September last year. Exports in September jumped by 77 per cent to 7,652 units, compared to 4,319 units in the same month last year.



Coal India: The PSU's coal production in September fell by 1 per cent to 50.9 million tonnes, compared to 51.4 million tonnes in the same month last year. Offtake declined by 1.4 per cent year-on-year to 54.4 million tonnes during September.



Mankind Pharma: The pharma player has received regulatory approvals, including approval from the Competition Commission of India, for the acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines. In July 2024, the Share Purchase Agreement was executed between the company, Bharat Serums and Vaccines and certain minority shareholders.



Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical company has received tentative approval from the USFDA to manufacture Enzalutamide tablets in 40 mg and 80 mg strengths. Enzalutamide is used for treating castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.



Ashoka Buildcon: The infrastructure company has received a letter of award for a project worth Rs 474.10 crore from MMRDA, involving the design and construction of an elevated road from Kalyan Murbad Road to Badlapur Road to Pune Link Road. It has bagged two more letters of award for contracts worth Rs 1,264 crore.



Dabur India: While demand trends showed some improvement, heavy rain and floods across parts of the country impacted out-of-home consumption and consumer offtake during Q2FY25. This led to some negative impact on its business, especially in the beverage category.



NMDC: The metal player reported iron ore production of 3.04 million tonnes (MT) in September 2024, growing by 1.3 per cent over the 3 MT produced in the same month last year. Sales grew by 13.8 per cent year-on-year to 3.54 MT in September.



South Indian Bank: The private lender recorded gross advances at Rs 84,741 crore for Q2FY25, growing by 13.07 per cent YoY. Total deposits during the same period increased by 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1.05 lakh crore, while CASA grew by 8 per cent YoY to Rs 33,583 crore in Q2FY25.



Allcargo Logistics: The board of logistics player has approved the sale of the company's 7.6 per cent equity stake in Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation to promoter group company Allcargo Terminals for Rs 115 crore.



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has granted an Authorised Dealer Category 1 licence to Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.



Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Cephalexin tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg, in the US. Aurobindo is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity. Cephalexin is used to treat infections caused by susceptible strains of designated microorganisms.



Dilip Buildcon: The infra player has transferred its 26 per cent stake in its wholly owned subsidiaries—Bangalore Malur Highways, Malur Bangarpet Highways, and Narenpur Purnea Highways—to Alpha Alternatives Holdings for Rs 236.3 crore.



Thermax: A wholly owned subsidiary of the industrial infra player- Thermax Engineering Singapore- made a further investment of Rs 25.9 crore in its subsidiary Thermax (Thailand).



SMS Pharmaceuticals: The drugmaker has received EUGMP certification for its Visakhapatnam facility following an inspection conducted from February 28 to March 1 for its Ibuprofen dossier. The European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare confirmed the facility's compliance with quality management standards based on EU rules governing medical products.