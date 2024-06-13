Stocks in news: L&T Finance, Paytm, Nestle, GMR Airports, Sobha and 360 ONE

Indian equity indices managed to post mild gains during the trading session on Wednesday ahead of the US Fed's policy outcome. BSE Sensex jumped 149.98 points, or 0.20 per cent to settle at 76,606.57. NSE's Nifty50 index rose 58.10 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end the session at 23,322.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 13, 2024:

L&T Finance Holdings: The US-based investment firm Bain Capital and BNP Paribas are likely to sell 8.82 crore shares amounting to Rs $180 million (Rs 1,500 crore) through block deals, as per media reports. The floor price for the deal has been at Rs 169.19 apiece.

Nestle India: The global FMCG company approved the continuation of the payment of general license fees at the current rate of 4.5 per cent to its Swiss parent.

One 97 Communication: IRDAI has accepted the withdrawal of the application from Paytm for the registration of its associate company as a 'general insurance company'. The fintech firm will now focus on insurance distribution rather than insurance manufacturing.

GMR Airports and Infrastructure: The Chandigarh bench of NCLT has approved the merger of GMR Airports Limited and GMR Infra Developers Limited into GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited.

Sobha: The real estate firm informed that its board of directors has approved the proposal for issuance of equity shares of the Company by way of rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date. The company is looking to raise about Rs 2,000 crore via rights issue.

Amber Enterprises: The household appliance maker has acquired an additional 4.6 per cent stake in IL JIN Electronics. IL JIN Electronics is engaged in manufacturing, assembling, or dealing in printed circuit board assemblies.

Exide Industries: The auto components company has invested Rs 74 crore by subscribing to the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited.

Whirlpool of India: The consumer durable maker has joined hands with Hindustan Unilever for a marketing alliance with Surf Excel, a HUL brand. This is to transform and enhance the laundry experience for consumers in India.

360 ONE WAM: The financial services and stock broking firm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ET MONEY, a digital platform focused on wealth management. The acquisition is done for Rs 365.82 crore from Times Internet.

BLS International Services: The tourism and visa service provider's wholly-owned subsidiary, BLS International FZE, will acquire 99 per cent equity shares of Balozi Liaison Services, a company incorporated under the law of Egypt.

MoneyBoxx Finance: The shadow lender has got its new branch offices opened with effect from June 12, 2024 at Alote (Madhya Pradesh) and Pratapgargh (Rajasthan).

RedTape: The footwear manufacturing and marketing company has commenced operational activity from its newly constructed warehouse situated in Howrah, West Bengal.

Integra Essentia: The company has received fresh orders worth Rs 2100 crore for its agro and infrastructure business segments.