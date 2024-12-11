Stocks in news: NTPC Green, Awfis Space, LTIMindTree, JSW Steel, HG Infra, RInfra & IOB

Indian benchmark indices settled little change on Tuesday, mostly flat ahead of key economic data from India and the US. BSE Sensex added only 1.59 points to end at 81,510.05. NSE's Nifty50 fell only 8.95 points or 0.04 per cent, to settle at 24,610.05. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, December 11, 2024:

Awfis Space Solutions: Bisque, Link Investment Trust, and Peak XV Partners are likely to offload a 12.2 per cent stake in the commercial service provider via block deals, as per media reports. The floor price for the deal is expected to be Rs 680 apiece, with the deal size estimated at Rs 583.4 crore.



LTIMindtree: The technology consulting and digital solutions company has announced a strategic partnership with GitHub, the widely adopted Copilot-powered developer platform. This partnership aims to drive scalable enterprise innovation and transform software development with advanced AI capabilities.



JSW Steel: The metal major has received a GST notice with a penalty order of Rs 64.5 crore from the Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, Belagavi division. This pertains to the non-payment of GST under the Reverse Charge Mechanism for upfront and monthly payments made to the government for mining rights between July 2017 and July 2019 in Karnataka.



Indian Overseas Bank: The state-run lender has received an order from the Income Tax Department stating that the amount refundable to the bank for the Assessment Year 2015-16, including interest, is Rs 1,359.29 crore.



NTPC Green Energy: The recently listed player's subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has secured 500 MW of solar power capacity at a tariff of Rs 3.52 per kWh. This includes setting up an Energy Storage System (ESS) of 250 MW/1000 MWh along with the contracted solar capacity.



HG Infra Engineering: The infra player has received a letter of acceptance from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for a project worth Rs 763.1 crore. The project involves the improvement and upgradation of a two-lane road with paved shoulders configuration for the newly declared NH227B, Bahuvan Madar Majha to Jagarnathpur, in Uttar Pradesh.



Hinduja Global Solutions: The company board of HGS CX Technologies Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hinduja Global Solutions, has approved the merger of its five wholly owned US subsidiaries into itself. These subsidiaries include Hinduja Global Solutions LLC, HGS Digital LLC, HGS (USA) LLC, HGS Canada Holdings LLC, and Teklink International LLC.



Asahi India Glass: The glass company has signed a share purchase agreement with SPR Engenious to sell its 30 per cent stake in TGPEL Precision Engineering for Rs 66 crore. SPR Engenious is a subsidiary of Shriram Pistons & Rings.



Reliance Infrastructure: The infra company's subsidiary, Reliance Velocity, has incorporated a new entity, Reliance EV Go. The subsidiary aims to manufacture, buy, sell, and deal in electric vehicles.



Asian Granito India: The ceramic tiles player has entered into a joint venture agreement with Shudh Investments and Klyn Stone of the UK to acquire shares of Klyn AGL. Klyn AGL is a joint venture company incorporated in England and Wales for the trading business of large porcelain slabs, various types of tiles, and quartz products.



Morepen Laboratories: The company has launched LightLife, a weight management program designed to align with modern lifestyles. The company is targeting Rs 100 crore revenue in next three-years.



Ashiana Housing: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) conducted a search at the premises of the company's unit, Treehouse Hotel Club and Spa, Bhiwadi, on December 6. In response, the company made an interim payment of Rs 1.5 crore for a tax review.



Saakshi Medtech and Panels: The electrical equipment player has received a Letter of Business Award (LoBA) from Mahindra & Mahindra for the supply of EV panels, including a three-year guarantee/warranty. The total order value is approximately Rs 250 crore over five years, ending in 2029.