Stocks in news: Nykaa, Ambuja Cements, Zomato, Adani Power, RailTel, Wipro & Bharti Airtel

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Thursday following the positive global cues but profit booking capped the gains. BSE Sensex gained 147.89 points or 0.18 per cent, to end the day at 81,053.19. NSE's Nifty50 rose 41.30 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 24,811.50 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, August 23, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of CDSL will trade ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio, while rights issues of Akshar Spintex & Dhyani Tradeventures will open today. Shares of ABB India, LIC Housing, Federal Bank, Bhageria Industries, Deepak Spinners, Natco Pharma, Everest Kanto, Godfrey Phillips (India), Gujarat Ambuja, IRCTC, KFin Technologies and more will trade ex-dividend today.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: A pre-IPO investor in Nykaa- Harindarpal Singh Banga - is likely to sell up to a 1.4 per cent stake in the beauty and personal care platform, suggest some media reports. The stake sale is expected at a floor price of Rs 198 per share. Harindarpal Singh owned a 6.4 per cent stake in Nykaa as of the end of the June 2024 quarter.



Ambuja Cements: Promoter group entity Holderind Investments has launched a block deal to sell a 2.84 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements for around Rs 4,200 crore, according to media reports. The floor price for the block deal is Rs 600 per share, which represents a 5 per cent discount to the last closing price of Rs 631.80 per share on August 22.



Wipro: A step-down subsidiary of the IT company Rizing Management LLC has been voluntarily liquidated effective August 21. Meanwhile, John Lewis Partnership (JLP) has selected Wipro to transform and modernize its IT infrastructure.



Bharti Airtel: Following the company’s appeal to the Commissioner (Appeals), Central Goods and Services Tax Appellate Authority, Delhi, the said Appellate Authority has passed an appeal order reducing the GST demand to Rs 194 crore. The total demand originally assessed by the GST Department was Rs 604.66 crore.



Bandhan Bank: The private lender has launched an exclusive savings account for women named 'Avni'. It has launched an enterprise-wide loyalty program called Bandhan Bank Delights, where customers can earn reward points known as delight points. These points can be redeemed for purchases, along with exclusive offers.



Adani Power: The National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad, has approved the company’s resolution plan for the acquisition of Lanco Amarkantak Power, which is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The upfront payment for the acquisition is Rs 4,101 crore.



Zomato: The food delivery platform has announced the immediate shutdown of its Intercity Legends service, which offered iconic dishes from 10 cities across India to other parts of the country, two years after its launch.



SBI Life Insurance Company: The deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Rohtak, Haryana, Department of Goods and Services Tax, has raised a demand for GST, along with applicable interest and a penalty of Rs 239.27 crore on the private insurance player for financial year 2019-20.



RailTel Corporation of India: The railway company has received a work order worth Rs 52.66 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.



Bharat Forge: The defence-based company will invest Rs 105.45 crore in its subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain by subscribing to 10,54,50,000 equity shares. Kalyani Powertrain is engaged in the EV and e-mobility solutions space.



Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board of directors of the financial services player will meet on August 27 to consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.



Jain Irrigation Systems: The industrial products company has developed a tissue culture protocol for coffee varieties and has signed an MoU with the Coffee Board of India for the commercial release of advanced high-quality, disease-resistant coffee plants to growers.



Bartronics India: The fintech player is planning to make a strategic investment in Jarvis, an AI and machine learning-based investment advisory firm operating under the brand name ‘Ventugrow.’ Through this proposed investment, Bartronics aims to secure a total 5 per cent stake in the B2B segment. Furthermore, Bartronics plans to acquire a controlling 51 per cent stake in a newly formed subsidiary.