Stocks in news: Ola Electric, BSE, Bajaj Finance, RPower, CESC, Bank of Baroda, DMart & Godawari Power

Indian benchmark indices saw an intense sell-off on Thursday on the back of rising geopolitical concerns, intense FIIs selling and a reaction to SEBI's F&O curbs. BSE Sensex crashed 1,769.19 points or 2.10 per cent, to end at 82,497.10. NSE's Nifty50 cracked 546.80 points, or 2.12 per cent, to close at 25,250.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, October 04, 2024:



Corporate Actions today: Shares of Godawari Power & Ispat and Real Eco Energy will trade ex-split, while shares of Bombay Metrics Supply Chain, Classical Electricals and Shikhar Lease & Trading will trade ex-bonus today. Shares of KPI Green Energy and Accelya Solutions India will trade ex-dividend today.



Diffusion Engineers: The welding consumables and heavy machinery will make its debut at the bourses on Friday after the company raised a total of Rs 158 crore via IPO, which was sold for Rs 168 apiece in lot size of 88 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a total of 114.5 times between March 26-30.



Bajaj Finance: The customer franchise increased sharply to 92.09 million as of the September 2024 quarter, compared to 76.56 million as of the September 2023 quarter. Assets under management (AUM) grew by 29 per cent to Rs 3,73,900 crore in Q2FY25, while new loans booked increased by 14 per cent to 9.69 million, and the deposits book rose by 21 per cent to Rs 66,100 crore.





Avenue Supermarts: The operator of DMart recorded standalone revenue of Rs 14,050.32 crore for the September 2024 quarter, growing 14.2 per cent compared to Rs 12,307.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. The total number of stores stood at 377 as of September 2024.





Bank of Baroda: The PSU lender recorded a global business of Rs 25.06 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 2024, reflecting a growth of 10.23 per cent YoY. Global deposits during the quarter increased by 9.11 per cent YoY to Rs 13.63 lakh crore, while advances jumped 11.60 per cent YoY to Rs 11.43 lakh crore.





Ola Electric Mobility: The largest pure-play electric vehicle company launched its 'BOSS - Biggest Ola Season Sale' campaign for the festive season. As part of the campaign, it announced entry-level pricing for its S1 portfolio at Rs 49,999. Additionally, it introduced festive benefits of up to Rs 40,000.





Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The shadow lender estimated overall disbursements at Rs 13,160 crore, a 1 per cent YoY decline. Collection efficiency remained flat at 96 per cent for Q2FY25. The company continued to maintain a comfortable liquidity position, with a liquidity chest of over Rs 8,500 crore.





BSE: The exchange announced that weekly index derivatives contracts on Sensex 50 and Bankex will be discontinued, effective November 14 and November 18, respectively. No new weekly contracts will be generated after the expiry of existing unexpired contracts, which will continue until their respective expiry dates.





Reliance Power: The board has approved raising up to $500 million (Rs 4,200 crore) via unsecured, 10-year foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) on a private placement basis, with a 5% annual interest rate. The FCCBs will be issued to affiliates of Värde Investment Partners, LP.





Aarti Drugs: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, United Kingdom (UKMHRA), has issued a certificate of GMP compliance for the manufacturing facility of the company's subsidiary Pinnacle Life Science at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.



CESC: A subsidiary of the utility player Purvah Green Power has entered into a binding term sheet with Bhojraj Renewables Energy for securing connectivity approval and land acquisition, including relevant permits and approvals, for a 300 MW wind project and a 150 MW solar project. It will acquire the entire shareholding of Bhojraj Renewables Energy for Rs 108.56 crore.





Cyient DLM: The company board of the design-led manufacturer has approved the acquisition of a US-based entity through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cyient DLM Inc.





Shilpa Medicare: The pharma company's subsidiary, Shilpa Pharma Lifesciences, has received a Certificate of Suitability (CEP) from the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) for the API Desmopressin. Desmopressin is used to reduce frequent urination and excessive thirst and is prescribed to treat central diabetes insipidus and bedwetting.





Sundaram-Clayton: The auto components maker launched its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue on October 3, with the floor price fixed at Rs 2,320.78 per share.





Refex Industries: The industrial gas player has proposed to raise funds up to Rs 927.81 crore via a preferential issue of equity and convertible warrants to certain investors. The funds will be utilised for investments in subsidiary companies, capital expenditures, working capital needs, repayment of existing loans, and general corporate purposes.





Unicommerce eSolutions: Luggage products maker VIP Industries has partnered with Unicommerce to streamline its post-purchase eCommerce operations. The collaboration will enable VIP Industries to process orders faster across various online channels using a single integrated dashboard.



Indian Oil Corporation: The oil retailer has signed a B2B Framework Agreement with Nepal Oil Corporation for major petroleum infrastructure development in Nepal.





Quick Heal Technologies: The cybersecurity solutions provider has launched its fraud prevention solution, AntiFraud.AI, revolutionizing digital safety against the escalating threat of financial fraud.





Uflex: The packaging solutions company's step-down, wholly owned subsidiary, Flex Asepto (Egypt) SAE, has decided to set up an aseptic packaging facility in Egypt. This facility will meet the demand for aseptic packaging in Egypt, Europe, the Middle East, and East Africa. The company will invest $126 million.