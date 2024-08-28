Stocks in news: Orient Tech, Jio Financial, Vodafone Idea, UPL, Wipro, NBCC & PNC Infra

Indian benchmark indices settled on a flat note, marginally higher, on Tuesday, as the fag-end selling erased the early gains. amid geopolitical concerns and rising crude oil prices. BSE Sensex rose only 13.65 points or 0.02 per cent, to end at 81,711.76. NSE's Nifty50 added merely 7.15 points, or 0.03 per cent, to close at 25,017.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 27, 2024:



Corporate actions today: Shares of Asahi Glass, Bajaj Steel Industries, Force Motors, Hazoor Multi Projects, Hindustan Zinc, Sigachi Industries, Yuken India and more will trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Shekhawati Industries will trade ex-split today, while rights issue of Vardhman Polytex will open today.



Q1 results today: Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, HMA Agro Industries, Aelea Commodities and Toyam Sports will announce their earnings for June 2024 quarter later today.



Orient Technologies: The IT solutions provider will make their Dalal Street debut today after the company raised a total of Rs 214.76 crore via its IPO, which ran between August 21 and August 23. Shares were sold for Rs 206 apiece. The issue was overall subscribed 151.71 times.



Wipro: The technology services and consulting company has expanded its collaboration with Dell Technologies to bring the Dell AI Factory to Wipro’s Enterprise AI-Ready platform. The collaboration will allow enhanced cost control and risk mitigation while providing enterprises.



Jio Financial Services: The financial player's subsidiary Jio Leasing Services has invested Rs 67.50 crore by subscribing to 6.75 lakh, 8.1 per cent cumulative optionally convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each in Reliance International Leasing IFSC, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Leasing Services and Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of RIL.



ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The private insurer has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra State, demanding GST, interest, and penalty of Rs 429.05 crore for FY20.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator's Board of Directors approved the formulation, adoption, and implementation of Employee Stock Option and Performance Stock Unit Scheme 2024. This scheme contemplates the grant of up to 34.85 crore stock options and performance stock units to eligible employees, subsidiaries, and associate companies, subject to shareholder approval.



UPL: The agrochemical player's subsidiary UPL Corporation, through its step-down subsidiary UPL Global, acquired a 20 per cent stake in PT Excel Meg Indo, Indonesia, for $6.85 million. Post-acquisition, UPL Global will hold 99.9998 per cent stake in PT Excel, while another arm, UPL Europe, will hold 0.0002 per cent stake in the company.



PNC Infratech: The infra player has been declared the lowest bidder in a highway cum bridge project with a bid project cost of Rs 380 crore from NHAI. The project involves the construction of an additional 3-lane bridge over the river Ganga for a connection between Buxar and Bharauli on NH-922 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode.



Zydus Lifesciences: The drug maker has received final approval from the USFDA to market Amantadine extended-release capsules, 68.5 mg, and tentative approval for 137 mg. Amantadine extended-release capsules are used for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.



SBI Cards and Payment Services: Dinesh Khara, Chairman and Non-executive Director, has resigned from the directorship of the company, effective August 27.



NBCC India: The construction PSU player's director board will meet on August 31 to consider the issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company.



Indiamart Intermesh: The new-age B2B solutions provider has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary IIL Digital to set up a digital marketplace that offers business solutions for a diverse range of customer needs.



Godrej Agrovet: The animal feed company has completed its acquisition of an additional 49 per cent stake in its subsidiary Godrej Tyson Foods (GTFL) from Tyson India Holdings (the existing equity shareholder). With this acquisition, the company increased its total shareholding in GTFL from 51 per cent to 100 per cent, making GTFL a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.



Awfis Space Solutions: The flexible workspace solutions company has partnered with Nyati Group for an additional 3 lakh square feet of Grade-A workspace. This alliance is the largest under the managed aggregation (MA) model, enhancing the company's current MA model portfolio and expanding its presence in Pune.



Carysil: The household appliances player's subsidiary Carysil UK has agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake in UK-based Carysil Brassware for £350,000. In April 2023, Carysil UK had acquired a 70 per cent stake in Carysil Brassware for £1.16 million. With this acquisition, Carysil Brassware will become a 100 per cent wholly-owned subsidiary of Carysil UK.



Gensol Engineering: Gensol Engineering announced its entry into the US market with the launch of its Delaware-based subsidiary, Scorpius Trackers Inc., targeting 2,000 MW of annual supply by 2028.



Asian Energy Services: The oil & energy solutions players' board of directors approved the issuance of 48 lakh fully convertible warrants for cash at an issue price of Rs 335 per warrant, amounting to Rs 160.8 crore.



Infibeam Avenues: The fintech solutions provider's artificial intelligence subsidiary Phronetic.AI launched a new women's safety feature in its AI Facility Manager solution for CCTVs.