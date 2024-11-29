Stocks in news: RIL, Enviro Infra, Zomato, Dr Reddy's Labs, YES Bank, Paytm & Bank of Baroda

Indian benchmark indices tumbled sharply on Thursday amid the weak global cues and expiry of November series F&O contracts. BSE Sensex crashed 1,190.34 points or 1.48 cent to end at 79,043.74. NSE's Nifty50 plummeted 360.75 points or 1.49 per cent, to settle at 23,914.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, November 29, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Easy Trip Planners, Raghav Product Enhancers and Spright Agro will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Vivid Mercantile will trade ex-split today. Shares of Career Point, Dynamatic Technologies, Godfrey Phillips India, HB Portfolio, National Aluminium Company, Nicco Parks & Resorts, Surya Roshni, Talbros Automotive, Taparia Tools, Venus Pipes & Tubes, VRL Logistics and more will trade ex-dividend today.



Enviro Infra Engineering: The water treatment player will make its Dalal Street debut on Friday, November 29 after raising more than Rs 650 crore via its IPO, which ran between November 22-26. The company sold its issue for Rs 148 apiece, which was overall booked 89.90 times.



Reliance Industries: Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a stock purchase agreement with Wavetech Helium, Inc., subscribing to a 21 per cent stake in Wavetech for $12 million. Wavetech is a helium gas exploration and production company.



Zomato: The food delivery giant closed its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue and raised Rs 8,500 crore through the allocation of 33.64 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 252.62 per share, which is at a 5 per cent discount to the floor price of Rs 265.91 per share.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has launched toripalimab, an immune oncology drug to treat adults with a rare and aggressive form of head and neck cancer that originates in the nasopharynx, the upper part of the throat.



Paytm, LIC, YES Bank & more: BSE has revised the price band for the 55 companies including One97 Communications (Paytm), Life Insurance Corporation of India, YES Bank, Jio Financial Services, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), PB Fintech, Angel One, Adani Total Gas, CAMS, IRB Infra, NCC, NHPC and more to 10 per cent with effect from November 29.



Bank of Baroda: The state-owned bank has raised Rs 3,500 crore through the issuance of 7.41 per cent Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds Series XXVII.



KEI Industries: The cables company has raised Rs 2,000 crore through the allocation of 52,63,157 equity shares to 104 qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 3,800 per share, which is at a discount of 2.07 per cent to the floor price of Rs 3,880.54 per share.



PCBL: The carbon black company has commissioned the second and final phase of its 20,000 MTPA of the 40,000 MTPA specialty chemical capacity at its Mundra plant in Gujarat. With this, the combined manufacturing capacity of the company stands at 7,90,000 MTPA.



Newgen Software Technologies: The IT solutions company has received a purchase order from the Reserve Bank of India for the implementation and maintenance of the Regulatory Application Management System (RAMS). The value of the purchase order is Rs 32.44 crore.



Hinduja Global Solutions: The BPO/KPO player's board has approved the provision of a guarantee of CAD 40 million from Hinduja Global Solutions to Metrolinx, a Canadian public sector organization, for executing the contract for digital services and back-office services by HGS Canada Inc., a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company.



PC Jeweller: The board has fixed December 16 as the record date for the sub-division or split of equity shares. Under this, 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each will be split into 10 equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1.



PVP Ventures: The realty company has received board approval for the acquisition of a 52 per cent stake in Biohygea Global, a healthcare venture in Chennai, to expand its fleet in the healthcare sector.



James Warren Tea: After completing due diligence, the company has signed a Business Transfer Agreement with Rajah Alli Tea & Industries LLP for the sale of Rajah Alli Tea Estate for Rs 19 crore.



Sindu Valley Technologies: The software firm has received a subcontract worth Rs 38 crore for road construction work from GHV India in Maharashtra, and another subcontract worth Rs 125 crore from GHV-MHK JV in Gujarat.