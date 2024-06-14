Stocks in news: Suzlon, Ambuja, LIC, Wipro, RITES, Nalco, Sterlite Tech and Purvankara

Indian benchmark indices settled with modest gains on Thursday on the back of mixed global and domestic cues. BSE Sensex rose 204.33 points, or 0.27 per cent to settle at 76,810.90. NSE's Nifty50 index jumped 75.95 points, or 0.033 per cent, to end the session at 23,398.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 14, 2024:



Related Articles

Ambuja Cements: The Adani Group owned cement company has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries at an enterprise value of Rs. 10,422 crore. Penna Cement Industries has a 14 MTPA cement capacity.



Wipro: The IT solutions company announced a collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP) to launch a GenAI solution at the Wipro Cloud Studio’s Kodathi office to serve customers globally. This will enhance operational efficiency and customer experience.



Suzlon Energy: The renewable energy firm's audit committee has appointed Khaitan & Co, an eminent law firm in India, to conduct a review of its corporate governance practices following the resignation of Marc Desaedeleer as an independent director of the company.



Life Insurance Corporation of India: The state-run life insurance company has increased its shareholding in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited from 4.95 per cent to 5.01 per cent.



National Aluminium: The state-rum metal miner has executed a mining lease deed with the Government of Odisha. The mines have an annual production capacity of 3.5 million tonnes.



Sterlite Technologies: Data Management Center is claiming $2,748,225 as damages for losses incurred due to delays and failure to perform obligations under an agreement. The agreement was regarding the supply of a turnkey solution to the Data Management Center.



RITES: The railway company signed an MOU with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for collaboration in operations and management projects of metro railway systems. This will include rolling stock, depot management, station management, maintenance of railway infrastructure, and others.



Purvankara: The real estate company's board has given approval to raise funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP)mode. The amount of the QIP will not exceed Rs 1000 crore and will be done in one or more tranches.



Suven Pharmaceuticals: The company has decided to acquire 100 per cent of equity shares in Sapala Organics. Sapala Organics is focused on oligo drugs and nucleic acid building blocks.



Cupid: The healthcare and wellness product maker company has received an initial order from Cipla Health to manufacture a range of male condoms under the Cipla brand.



Zaggle Prepaid Ocean: The recently listed company has entered into an agreement with Skydo Technologies. The partnership will facilitate cross-border payments for Zaggle corporate customers.



Zee Media Corporation: The media company's board approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zee Media. The subsidiary will launch digital and alternative media properties in the infotainment space.



Franklin Industries: The company has approved the allotment of 10 crore fully paid-up rights equity shares to the successful applicants.



Techknowgreen Solutions: The company has received an order from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board worth Rs 2 crore.



Seacoast Shipping Services: The microcap logistics solution provider has approved the draft letter for raising funds through the issuance and allotment of fully paid-up equity shares on a rights basis.



Advait Infratech: The IT solutions company has received an order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation worth Rs 16.27 crore.