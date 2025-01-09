Stocks in news today: TCS, Hindalco, NTPC Green, BHEL, Page Industries, PI Industries & IREDA

Indian benchmark indices managed to recover from early jitters but settled in red on Wednesday, falling marginally ahead of Q3 results amid muted economic growth forecasts. BSE Sensex fell 50.62 points, or 0.06 per cent, to end at 78,148.49. NSE's Nifty50 shed 18.95 points, or 0.08 per cent, to settle at 23,688.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, January 9, 2025:

Q3 results today: Tata Consultancy Services, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Elxsi, GTPL Hathway, Yash Highvoltage and Padam Cotton Yarns are among the companies that will announce their results for the December 2024 quarter later today.



Hindalco: The metal miner's subsidiary- US-based Novelis Inc- has announced plans to offer $500 million in senior unsecured notes due 2030 in a private offering.



Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital goods player has achieved yet another milestone in Bhutan with the successful commissioning of two units of the 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project (PHEP-II). It is a greenfield hydro project located in the Wangdue district of Western Bhutan.



NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy player has incorporated a subsidiary as a 74:26 joint venture between NTPC Green Energy and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam. The new subsidiary will develop, operate, and maintain renewable energy parks in Rajasthan and work on developing green hydrogen derivatives.



Page Industries: The garment and apparel maker's board will meet on February 5 to consider the declaration of its third interim dividend for equity shareholders.



Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management player announced that its board will meet on Monday, January 13, to consider a bonus issue for the investors along with quarterly results for the three months ended on December 31, 2024.



Borosil Renewables: The industrial glass has announced the expansion of its current capacity by 50 per cent in the manufacturing of solar glass, a critical component in the production of photovoltaic solar panels. The expansion plans, which were previously on hold, have been resumed.



PI Industries: The agrochemical player has received an order from the Commissioner of Customs, JCNH, Nhava Sheva. Following the order, the company will face a differential customs duty of Rs 38 crore along with interest penalties and a redemption fine of up to Rs 43 crore.



Prataap Snacks: The ethnic snack maker has received an open offer from Authum Investment & Infrastructure, along with Mahi Madhusudan Kela, to acquire a 26 per cent stake in the company for over Rs 544 crore.



Money Boxx: The shadow lender has opened a new branch in Bhagalpur.



Zee Media: The company will meet on January 13 to discuss and consider raising funds in one or more tranches through the issue of equity shares or other instruments.



Everest Organics: The pharmaceutical player's board will meet on January 15 to discuss the allotment of up to 2,63,157 convertible warrants of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 152. Additionally, it will consider the allotment of up to 17.1 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 152.



Celebrity Fashions: The garment and apparels company has approved the issuance of up to 29 lakh equity shares of face value Rs 10 each to FPIs and the public category on a preferential basis.