Stocks in news: UltraTech, Maruti Suzuki, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech & Vodafone Idea

Domestic stock indices took a breather on Friday amid a slew of mixed corporate earnings. The BSE Sensex dropped 609.28 points, or 0.82 per cent, to settle at 73,730.16. The NSE Nifty50 index fell 150.40 points, or 0.67 per cent, to end the week at 22,419.95. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 29, 2024:

Q4 results today: Ultratech Cement, Trent, UCO Bank, KPIT Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Chemicals, PNB Housing Finance, Gillette India, Birlasoft, KFIN Technologies, Can Fin Homes, Vesuvius India, Shoppers Stop, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, eMudhra, Tips Industries, Jana Small Finance Bank, and Fedbank Financial Services will announce their Q4 results today.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: The country's largest car maker reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,878 crore for the March 2024 quarter, jumping 47.8 per cent YoY. Revenue from operations grew by 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 38,235 crore, with sales volume rising 13.4 per cent to 5.84 lakh units during the same period. EBITDA increased by 40 per cent YoY to Rs 38,235 crore.

ICICI Bank Ltd: The private sector lender recorded a standalone net profit at Rs 10,707.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, up 17.4 per cent YoY. Net interest income for ICICI Bank grew 8.07 per cent YoY to Rs 19,093. Asset quality improved, with the gross NPA falling 14 bps sequentially to 2.16 per cent.

HCL Technologies Ltd: The IT services firm has reported a net profit of Rs 3,995 crore for the March 2024 quarter, hit by weak operating numbers. Revenue from operations rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 28,499 crore in Q4. The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share for FY24.

SBI Life Insurance Company: The private insurance firm clocked a net profit at Rs 810.8 crore for the January–March quarter, up 4.4 per cent YoY. Net premium income for the quarter grew by 26.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 25,116.5 crore, and net commission at Rs 851.4 crore, down 2.3 per cent during the same period.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: A subsidiary of the healthcare firm, Apollo HealthCo, has entered into a binding agreement to raise equity capital of Rs 2,475 crore from global private equity investor Advent International. In addition, it will merge Keimed, the wholesale pharma distributor, with itself in a phased manner over the next 24–30 months.

Vodafone Idea: ATC Telecom Infrastructure has exited the telecom operator by selling its entire shareholding of 144 crore equity shares at an average price of Rs 12.78 per share via open market transactions for at Rs 1,840.3 crore. Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius has net bought 48,13,75,145 equity shares at an average price of Rs 12.7 per share.

YES Bank: The private lender reported a 123 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 452 crore for the March 2024 quarter, supported by higher other income and lower provisions. Net interest income grew by 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,153 crore during the same period with improvement in asset quality.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender's standalone net profit came in at Rs 353 crore for the March 2024 quarter, up 30 per cent YoY, thanks lower provisions and a rise in operating profit and other income. Net interest income grew 18 per cent YoY to Rs 1,600 crore for the quarter, with net interest margin declining 17 bps YoY to 5.45 per cent.

IDFC First Bank: The private lender registered net profit at Rs 724 crore for the March 2024 quarter, down 9.8 per cent YoY due to higher provisions. Net interest income jumped 24 per cent YoY to Rs 4,469 crore for the quarter.

Ircon International: The railway firm, under its joint venture with Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon (DRA), has received the letter of award for the construction of the Kottavalasa-Koraput doubling project of Waltair division, East Coast Railway on EPC mode at a price of Rs 1,198.09 crore.

Patanjali Foods: The FMCG company's board discussed the initial proposal received from Patanjali Ayurved (PAL) for a sale of PAL’s non-food business undertaking to the company and gave in-principle approval for evaluating the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with PAL’s non-food portfolio in any manner on an arm's length basis.

