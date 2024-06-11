Zomato, Tata Motors, PFC, Star Health, Kotak Bank: Stocks that top private life insurers bought & sold in May

Star Health, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Timken India Ltd were among stocks that four big private life insurers -- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata AIA Life Insurance and Kotak Life Insurance -- bought and sold in June. Tata Motors Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , Sona BLW Precision Ltd and Sun Pharma were among stocks they sold in the month gone by.

Data showed ICICI Prudential Life's prominent additions for the month included Star Health (Rs 533 crore), Kotak Mahindra Bank (Rs 323 crore), Canara Bank (Rs 141 crore). The fund reduced holdings in Tata Motors (Rs 359 crore), Bosch (Rs 201 crore), Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 162 crore). Its new entrants included Keystone Realtors and Aadhar Housing Finance while there was no complete exit, Nuvama Institutional Equities suggested.

HDFC Life's large additions included Canara Bank (Rs 234 crore), SKF India (Rs 195 crore), Jubilant Foodworks (Rs 194 crore). Its prominent reductions were Sona BLW Precision (Rs 260 crore), Abbott India (INR 180Cr), Bayer CropScience (Rs 178 crore). New entrants included SKF India and Jubilant Foodworks while Abbott India and Tata Motors DVR were complete exits, Nuvama suggested.

Tata AIA Life's major additions included Timken India (Rs 173 crore), Vedant Fashions (Rs 171 crore), Finolex Cables (Rs 170 crore). The fund reduced holdings in Power Finance (Rs 313 crore), Zen Technologies (Rs 169 crore), Aurobindo Pharma (Rs 164 crore). BSE and Polycab India were new entrants, while Aurobindo Pharma and Mazagaon Dock were complete exit

Kotak Life's large additions were Mahindra & Mahindra (Rs 184 crore), Hero MotoCorp (Rs 132 crore), CG Power (Rs 128 crore). Its prominent reductions were Sun Pharma (Rs 194 crore), Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 109 crore), ONGC (Rs 81 crore). New entrants included CG Power and Siemens while Century Plyboards and RHI Magnesita were complete exits.