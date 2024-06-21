Stocks in news: YES Bank, Nestle India, Persistent, Amara Raja, Indiabulls Realty, Ramco Cements, Medplus

Indian benchmark indices settled with mild gains on Friday amid the weekly expiry of the derivative contracts ahead of some key domestic and global cues. BSE Sensex advanced 141.34 points, or 0.18 per cent to settle at 77,478.93. NSE's Nifty50 index jumped 51 points, or 0.22 per cent, to end the session at 23,567. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 21, 2024:

Nestle India: The FMCG major's board will meet on July 8 to declare an interim dividend for FY 2024-2025. The record date for the same is fixed as July 16.

Persistent Systems: The IT solutions company has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24.

YES Bank: The company board of the private lender is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, June 25 to consider and approve a fundraising proposal in Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, Medium Term Note (MTN) etc.

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility: The battery and auto solutions company has further invested EUR 20 million, with an additional subscription of a 4.5 percent equity stake in InoBat AS, Norway. After this, the company's total holding will be around 9.32 percent in InoBat AS.

Tube Investments of India: The auto components maker's subsidiary, TL Clean Mobility, has allotted 3.1 crore Series A3 compulsorily convertible preference shares and 50 equity shares to Luxembourg Specialist Investment Fund FCP-RAIF.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The real estate company has changed its name to ‘Equinox India Developments’ with effect from June 20.

JM Financial: The financial services company has been directed by SEBI to refrain from accepting new mandates as a lead manager in public issues of debt securities until March 31, 2025, or until further notice.

Bajaj Consumer Care: The personal care company's board has fixed the record date for determining the names of equity shareholders for the buyback on July 2.

Ramco Cements: The cement company's appeal before the Appellate Authority, Joint Commissioner State Tax GST Appeals was successful. The Appellate Authority has set aside the order and allowed the company consequential benefits in accordance with the law.

Medplus Health Services: The pharmacy retailer's subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions, received a one-day suspension order of its drug license for a store situated at Sarjapura, Karnataka. The suspension could lead to a potential revenue loss of Rs 1.39 lakhs.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: Ajith Kumar KK has been appointed as Managing Director & CEO of the private lender bank as of June 20 for a period of three years.

GE Power: The power company has received a letter of intent from NTPC GE Power Service to renovate and modernize LMZ steam turbines of Wanakbori TPS unit number 1. The order size is Rs 243 crore.

Time Technoplast: The plastic products company has received final approval from PESO for the manufacturing and supply of high-pressure type-IV composite hydrogen cylinders.