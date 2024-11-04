Stocks in news: Zomato, Sun Pharma, Afcons Infra, Premier Energies, Zen Tech & auto shares

Indian benchmark indices posted decent gains on Friday during the special Muhurat trading session amid a host of positive global cues. BSE Sensex jumped 335.06 points or 0.42 per cent, to end at 79,724.12. NSE's Nifty50 rose 99 points, or 0.41 per cent, to close at 24,304.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, November 04, 2024:

Q2 results today: Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ABB India, Tube Investment of India, IRCTC, Sundaram Finance, Exide Industries, Gland Pharma, KEC International, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Hatsun Agro Products, Baja India, Raymond, JK Paper, Tilaknagar Industries, Andhra Paper and more will announce their results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Colgate Palmolive (India), Global Education, Manba Finance, Kajaria Ceramics, Oberoi Realty and Patanjali Foods will trade ex-dividend today.



Auto stocks: Auto companies across the board including two-wheeler makers, three-wheeler players, passenger vehicle firms and commercial vehicle companies will be in focus after sharing their sales figures for the month of October 2024.



Afcons Infrastructure: The Shapoorji Pallonji group firm will make its Dalal Street debut on Monday, November 4 after raising Rs 5,430 crore via IPO, which was open for bidding between October 25-29. The company sold its shares for Rs 463 apiece, with the issue getting a total subscription of 2.63 times.



Zomato: Adonmo, an adtech startup, has raised additional capital from select new investors on September 25, and Zomato did not participate in this fundraising. As a result of the fundraise, Zomato's shareholding in Adonmo has decreased to 17 per cent, down from 19 per cent at the time of its investment in January 2022.



Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The US District Court of New Jersey has granted a preliminary injunction delaying the launch of Leqselvi by Sun Pharma. As a result of this court decision, the company is prohibited from launching Leqselvi until a subsequent favourable court ruling or until the expiration of the patent in the lawsuit, whichever occurs first.



Zen Technologies: The aerospace and defense player's net profit surged to Rs 62.6 crore this year, marking a 309 per cent YoY increase. Revenue for the quarter rose 263 per cent YoY to Rs 241.8 crore. Ebitda jumped 321 per cent YoY to Rs 80 crore, while the profit margin improved 470 basis points to 33.1 per cent in Q2FY25.



Premier Energies: The solar power solution company's subsidiaries, Premier Energies International and Premier Energies Photovoltaic, have received multiple orders totalling Rs 560 crore from two large independent power producers (IPPs) and others. These orders include Rs 513 crore for solar modules and Rs 47 crore for solar cells.



Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The small finance bank is setting its sights to get a universal banking licence amid concerns over overleveraging of microfinance borrowers at the industry level. For the first time, the bank has said that it will apply for the licence by March 2025, according to some media reports.



Rushil Decor: The plywood and lamplayer will carry out a planned shutdown of its Chikmagalur MDF manufacturing unit, tentatively scheduled from November 5 for 16 days for maintenance work. This is a planned shutdown, and there may not be any revenue loss, as the company has maintained proper inventory to manage it.



Bondada Engineering: The SME telecom infra player's net profit zoomed 142 per cent YoY to Rs 36 crore in the September 2024 quarter. The company's revenue from operations grew 62.5 per cent YoY to Rs 480.6 crore in the reported quarter.



Lokesh Machines: The industrial products company has clarified media reports indicating its name appears on the sanctions list of the United States Department of Treasury, stating that it has neither been contacted nor informed by the Department of Treasury about any such sanctions. However, it is in the process of reaching out to the Department of Treasury to gather more information.