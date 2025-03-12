'This crash may be the biggest in history,' warns Robert Kiyosaki as markets tumble

Investor and author Robert Kiyosaki on Tuesday sounded alarm on what he called the "biggest crash in history," warning that the ongoing financial downturn could surpass even the 1929 market collapse that led to the Great Depression. "THE EVERYTHING BUBBLE is bursting," Kiyosaki wrote on X, adding, "I am afraid this crash may be the biggest in history."

His warning comes as major US stock indexes continue their downward spiral. The Nasdaq Composite plunged over 4% on Monday, while the S&P 500 fell nearly 2.7%, extending an 8.5% drop from its all-time high in February. The broader S&P 1500 Supercomposite Index has erased nearly $4.9 trillion in value since mid-February, underscoring deepening investor concerns.

THE EVERYTHING BUBBLE is bursting. I am afraid this crash may be the biggest in history.



Germany, Japan, and America have been the engines up to now.



Unfortunately our incompetent leaders led us into a trap….giant crash.



I wrote about this crash in my book RICH DAD’s… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) March 11, 2025

Kiyosaki pointed to the economic engines of Germany, Japan, and the US, stating that "incompetent leaders led us into a trap...giant crash." He referenced his book Rich Dad’s Prophecy, where he previously predicted a severe market collapse.

Investment analysts have echoed recession fears. Dan Coatsworth of AJ Bell in London noted, "Trump was seen as the market’s savior, promising lower taxes and less stringent regulation. Now, his actions represent the harbinger of doom. The 'R' word is back on everyone’s lips as people ponder if trade tariffs will backfire and lead to recession rather than US economic prosperity."

The financial turbulence is being exacerbated by US trade policies. Reuters polls show growing concerns among economists in the US, Canada, and Mexico over the impact of tariffs. The surveys showed 70 of 74 economists polled across Canada, the US and Mexico judged that the risk of a recession had increased, and upside risks to inflation in the US rose in particular. Goldman Sachs has revised its 2025 US growth forecast downward, citing “more adverse tariff assumptions,” while inflation risks rise.

Trump's recent 20% tariff hike on Chinese imports, alongside 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico — most of which are temporarily suspended — has added uncertainty.

Despite the bleak outlook, Kiyosaki advises against panic. "It is normal to be disturbed and fearful...Just do not panic," he wrote. Instead, he urged investors to remain "stoic," keep their "eyes wide open and mouth shut," and view the crisis as a potential investment opportunity.

Reflecting on the 2008 financial crash, he noted, "I waited...letting the panic and dust settle and then started to look for great real assets on sale...at deep discounts." He believes the current downturn "just might be the opportunity of your lifetime."

Kiyosaki shared his investment strategy: "I will continue to acquire real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin...on sale."