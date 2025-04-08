Wall Street sees biggest rally since 2022 amid renewed trade deal hopes

Stocks experienced their most rapid increase in value since 2022, while bonds declined following statements from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that boosted hopes for trade deals. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures surged by 1,104 points, equivalent to a 2.9% increase. S&P 500 futures rose by 2.6%, with Nasdaq-100 futures also seeing a 2.5% advancement.

This shift in sentiment on Wall Street comes after a significant market downturn that resulted in trillions of dollars being wiped off global markets, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In the morning trading session at 9:30 a.m. (EDT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) saw a 2.27% increase, opening at 38,827.1 points, up from 37,965.60 points at the previous Wall Street close.

Currently, the Dow is up over 1,300 points or 3.6%, trading at 39,334.05 points, according to Marketwatch data from the early market session.

After ending in a loss on Monday, the S&P 500 index opened 2.59% higher at 5,193.57 points, compared to 5,062.25 points at the previous market close.

On Tuesday, all major sectors in the S&P 500 saw gains, leading to a 3.5% surge in the US equity benchmark. As riskier assets saw a rise, Treasuries saw a decrease in demand. Some of the companies hit hardest during the recent market decline experienced significant increases in their stock prices, with the tech sector leading the gains.

Shares of companies such as Nvidia, Apple, and Tesla, which had experienced notable losses in the previous two stock market sessions, saw positive gains on Tuesday following President Trump's efforts to reassure investors about his policy decisions and the state of the US economy.

Despite uncertainty about whether the market has reached its lowest point, investors are feeling some relief from the recent volatility in the market.

“We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States,” said US President Donald Trump in his post on Truth Social ahead of the Wall Street opening bell.

The market bounce occurred after a period of increased instability and historic levels of trading activity. In just one day, US markets witnessed around 29 billion shares traded—the highest daily volume in at least 18 years. The Dow initially dropped over 1,700 points before recovering to finish down 349 points, or 0.9%. At its peak of volatility, the index fluctuated by 2,595 points between its highest and lowest levels for the day.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei saw a significant jump of over 6%, leading the global market rebound on Tuesday. European indices also showed gains, with the DAX up 0.9% and the CAC 40 and FTSE 100 both up 1.3%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1%, recovering slightly from Monday's 13% crash.