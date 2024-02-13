scorecardresearch
MCX faces technical glitch, to start trading around 1 pm

Feedback

MCX issued a circular saying trading hours for the commodity derivatives segment for February 13 have been revised from 9am to 10am. This has been pushed to 11 am now.

Zeroda and Upstox in separate posts said the opening of MCX was delayed because of the technical glitch. Zeroda and Upstox in separate posts said the opening of MCX was delayed because of the technical glitch.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will open at 1 pm following a technical glitch.
A team is reportedly working to resolve the issue. 

MCX issued a circular saying trading hours for the commodity derivatives segment for February 13 have been revised from 9am to 10am. This has been pushed to 1 pm now. 

Zeroda and Upstox in separate posts said the opening of MCX was delayed because of the technical glitch.

The MCX recorded a net loss of ₹5.35 crore compared to a profit of ₹38.79 crore in corresponding period of last fiscal. This is despite a strong topline growth as revenue from operations rose 33.4% on-year to ₹191.5 crore for the quarter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 13, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
