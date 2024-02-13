MCX faces technical glitch, to start trading around 1 pm

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will open at 1 pm following a technical glitch.

A team is reportedly working to resolve the issue.

MCX issued a circular saying trading hours for the commodity derivatives segment for February 13 have been revised from 9am to 10am. This has been pushed to 1 pm now.

Zeroda and Upstox in separate posts said the opening of MCX was delayed because of the technical glitch.

