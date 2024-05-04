NSE profit breaches $1-bn mark, contributes Rs 43,514 cr to state exchequer in FY24

The National Stock Exchange is now a $1 billion profitable company after its consolidated profit after tax in FY24 crossed the Rs 8,300-crore mark. The exchange's consolidated net profit for the March quarter was at Rs 2,488 crore. The consolidated operating revenues stood at Rs 4,625 crore for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2023-24, marking a surge of 34 per cent year-on-year.

The company's operating EBITDA without additional contribution to core SGF zoomed 78% YoY to Rs 3,610 crore and the same with additional contribution jumped 74% YoY to Rs 3,036 crore.

For the full FY24, NSE's profit rose 51% to Rs 8,306 crore and the total revenue came in at Rs 16,352 crore, showing a 28% YoY jump. It achieved its milestone of becoming a $1 bn company, even after its total expenses increased 90% year-on-year to Rs 5,350 crore compared to Rs 2,812 crore in FY23.

The company on May 3 recommended the issue of 4 bonus shares for the existing 1 share held. The board further recommended a dividend of Rs 90 per share (pre-bonus) for the fiscal year ended 2023-24, amounting to a payout of Rs 4,455 crore.

In fiscal year 2024, NSE made a substantial financial contribution of Rs 43,514 crore to the national treasury. This contribution was distributed among various forms of taxes and duties: Securities Transaction Tax (STT) amounted to Rs 34,381 crore; income tax contributions were Rs 3,275 crore; stamp duty totaled Rs 2,833 crore; Goods and Services Tax (GST) accounted for Rs 1,868 crore; and charges levied by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) reached Rs 1,157 crore.

Notably within the STT framework, transactions from the cash market segment represented 60 percent or approximately Rs 20,629 crore while equity derivatives contributed the remaining 40 percent or about Rs 13,752.5.

NSE also announced a pre-bonus dividend of Rs 90 per share for the year ending FY24, which is a massive 9,000% dividend against the face value of Rs 1 per share.

In an exchange filing, the exchange said: "Recommended a final dividend of 9000% i.e. ₹90/- per equity share of ₹1/- each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if approved, by Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 30th day from the date of the Annual General Meeting. For the purpose of dividend, the paid-up share capital prior to the issue of Bonus Shares would be considered."