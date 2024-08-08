NSE’s unique registered investor base crosses 10-crore milestone, exchange added 1 crore investors in 5 months

The unique registered investor base on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the 10-crore mark on August 8. The total number of client codes (accounts) registered with the exchange stands at 19 crore (includes all client registrations done till date; clients can register with more than one trading member), NSE said in a release.

It took over 25 years for the registered investor base to hit the 4-crore mark in March 2021. The subsequent 1-crore increments (from 4 crore to 10 crore) have come through at an accelerated pace, taking on an average of about 6-7 months, with the last crore added in just over five months, the release added.

During this period, daily new unique investor registrations have averaged between 50,000 to 78,000. The investor base has seen more than 3x jump in the last five years, facilitated by rapid growth in digitisation, rising investor awareness, financial inclusion, and sustained market performance.

As of July 31, 2024, the benchmark Nifty 50 index has generated a return of 11.8 percent, while the Nifty 500 index has delivered a strong 16.2 percent gain during the same period. Annualised return over the last five-year period ending July 2024 has been 17.5 percent and 21.1 percent for Nifty 50 and Nifty 500, respectively.

Breakup of investors

The 10-crore registered investors have a median age of about 32 years, with 40 percent of them being less than 30 years old, the exchange said. The median age was 38 years just five years ago. Nearly, over one in five investors today are females.

Demography wise North India led the registrations with a share of 42 percent followed by West India (25 percent), South India (18 percent) and East India (14 percent).

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra continued to lead in new investor registrations, together accounting for more than a quarter of these investors.

Over 46.5 percent of all new investor registrations in the last five months originated from districts beyond the top 100 districts (by number of new registrations in the period). Currently, the highest number of unique registered investors are from Maharashtra with 1.7 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1.1 crore investors and Gujarat with 87 lakh investors.

Indirect participation has also increased meaningfully during this period, with nearly 2.1 crore new SIP accounts opened between March and June this year, and average monthly SIP inflows of Rs 20,452 crore compared to Rs 17,613 crore in the previous six-month period.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, said, “We have reached another significant milestone in our investor base this year. Following the achievement of the 9-crore mark in late February, it is commendable that the number of investors onboarded on the exchange has increased by an additional crore within just over five months. This growth can be attributed to several key factors, including the streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) process, enhanced financial literacy facilitated by stakeholder-led investor awareness programmes, and enduring positive market sentiment.”

Q1FY25 results

Meanwhile, the NSE reported a 39 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,567 crore in the first quarter of FY25 with net margins for the three-month period coming in at 52 percent, the stock exchange said in a statement on August 7.

NSE’s reported consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,510 crore for the quarter under review, up by 51 percent on a year-on-year basis.

On the trading volumes front, the exchange’s cash markets registered an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of Rs 1.23 lakh crore, recording a jump of 110 percent on-year, while the equity futures reached an ADTV of Rs 2.09 lakh crore, up by 101 percent. Equity options (premium value) ADTVs stood at Rs 71,957 crore higher by 33 percent for Q1FY25 compared to year-ago period.