Jhunjhunwala, Damani and other big investors increased stake in these firms in Q2; do you own any?

The buying and selling patterns of ace stock pickers of Dalal Street are widely watched by investors every quarter. Business Today zeroes in on the latest shareholding data of market mavens including Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakishan Damani, Vijay Kedia, Ashish Kacholia, and Anil Kumar Goel for the quarter ended September 30. Have a look:

Radhakishan Damani

With an investment of around Rs 2 lakh crore in equities, Radhakishan Damani is the biggest individual investor in the stock market. Initial shareholding data showed that he increased his stake in VST Industries together with his companies Derive Trading and Bright Start Investments to 32.30 per cent for the quarter ended September 30 against 30.20 per cent in the preceding quarter ended June 30. He also upped his stake in Mangalam Organics to 4.3 per cent from 2.2 per cent earlier. On the other hand, Damani marginally cut his holdings in Blue Dart Express to 1.50 per cent from 1.70 per cent earlier. He also reduced his stake in Metropolis Healthcare to 1.4 per cent in Q2 FY22 from 1.6 per cent in Q1 FY22.

Also read: DMart owner Radhakishan Damani buys Rs 1,001 crore property in Mumbai

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

As of September 30, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held over a 1 per cent stake in National Aluminium and Canara Bank. He was not among the key shareholders in these companies in the previous quarters.

With an investment of nearly Rs 24,000 crore in equities, Jhunjhunwala is the second-biggest individual investor in the country. The latest shareholding data showed that he also increased his stake in Tata Motors DVR to 3.93 per cent from 1.97 per cent in June quarter.

Data available with Trendlyne further highlighted that the ace equity investor also hiked stake in Federal Bank (to 3.7 per cent from 2.8 per cent earlier), Steel Authority of India (to 1.8 per cent from 1.4 per cent), and Titan (to 4.9 per cent from 4.8 per cent). On the other hand, he slashed his holdings in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to less than 1 per cent from 4.9 per cent earlier. Jhunjhunwala also reduced his stake in Lupin, The Mandhana Retail Ventures, Jubilant Ingrevia, Rallis India, and Fortis Healthcare.

Considered as the biggest bull in Indian markets, Jhunjhunwala in the recently concluded India Today Conclave dismissed speculation that the upward rallying trend seen in the Indian stock markets would end soon.

Jhunjhunwala said, "There will be no reversal. Some stocks will go down. Some others will go up. There is no correction overall as stock markets." On global trends in stock markets, Jhunjhunwala said, "It is not that India's time will come. Hamara time aayega nahin, hamara time aa gaya hai. Our time has arrived."

Also read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his Investment Mantra

Vijay Kedia

Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia held over a 15 per cent stake in Affordable Robotic and Automation as of September 30. He held a 14.40 per cent stake in the company as of March 31. Shareholding data of Affordable Robotic was not available with stock exchanges for the quarter ended June 30. On the other hand, Kedia cut his holdings in Cheviot Company to less than 1 per cent from 1.3 per cent in the previous quarter ended September 30. He also reduced his holdings in Lykis to 9.3 per cent from 10 per cent earlier.

On asking should retail investors follow big investors like you? Kedia said that one should follow market mavens to understand what they say, not what they buy. "Understanding their principle is like investing in your own future, following what they do is like trading stocks future (F&O)," Kedia said.

Also read: Striking the Right Note

Ashish Kacholia

Stock market investor Ashish Kacholia is also known for picking lesser-known stocks from the mid-cap and small-cap segment. He entered at least 10 new stocks during the April-September quarter when the benchmark equity index BSE-Sensex advanced 13 per cent. He held over a 1 per cent stake in companies like Kwality Pharmaceuticals, Somany Home Innovation, VRL Logistics, Ami Organics, Gateway Distriparks, Faze Three, Venus Remedies, Sastasundar Ventures, TARC, and Xpro India. He was not among the key shareholders in these companies in the preceding quarters.

Kacholia also hiked his stake in Ador Welding to 3.2 per cent from 1.1 per cent earlier. He also raised his holdings in Beta Drugs (to 5.6 per cent from 4.9 per cent), Garware Hi-Tech Films (to 3.3 per cent from 2.6 per cent) and IOL Chemicals (to 2 per cent from 1.7 per cent). However, his stake in DFM Foods, Apollo Tricoat Tubes, Apollo Pipes, Caplin Point Laboratories and Birlasoft declined below less than 1 per cent during the quarter under review.

Anil Kumar Goel

Samtex Fashions, Indsil Hydro Power and Manganese, Nahar Spinning Mills, Amarjothi Spinning, DCM Nouvelle, South Indian Paper Mills, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills and Vardhman Holdings stood among some of the companies in which Anil Kumar Goel increased his stake during the quarter. Goel is known for his love for the micro and small businesses on Dalal Street.

(Note: Complete shareholding data of all the listed companies are yet to be announced).