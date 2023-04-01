Up to Rs 30,000 crore! Promoters of these five companies have earned huge dividend income in FY23 so far

A host of dividend-paying companies doled out huge dividends in the last 12 months. Since many of domestic companies have healthy promoter stakes, promoters of such companies too have benefited from liberal dividend payouts, along with investors. Data available with AceEquity suggests promoter groups of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc received highest dividend payouts. State-run ONGC and Coal India also swelled the government’s kitty.

These five dividend-paying companies doled out thousand of crores in dividend. Here is all you need to know.

Tata Consultancy Services: India’s second most valuable company TCS has a market capitalisation of Rs 11.72 lakh crore as on March 31, 2023. TCS has announced a dividend of Rs 113 per share in the last 12 months. Tata Sons, with a total number of 264.5 crore shares of TCS, received approximately Rs 29,900 crore as dividend income in FY23. Tata Sons, the promoter of the company, holds 72.3 per cent equity ownership of the TCS.

Vedanta: Promoters of Vedanta received more than Rs 26,000-crore dividend income as the mining paid Rs 101.5 per share in total dividends in the last 12 months. The billionaire Anil Agarwal-led promoter group owned 259 crore shares, or 69.69 per cent equity stake, in the company. Currently, Vedanta commanded a market cap of Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Hindustan Zinc: Hindustan Zinc paid a dividend of Rs 75.50 per share to investors in the last 12 months. Promoters owned 64.92 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc as of December 31, which translated into 274.3 crore shares. The promoters of Hindustan Zinc earned Rs 20,700 crore in dividend income from the company. Currently, it has an m-cap of Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation: This state-owned petroleum sector giant paid a dividend of Rs 14 per share to its investors in the last 12 months. The government has 58.89 per cent ownership of the company. The government received approximately Rs 10,300-crore dividend from its 740.90 crore equity shares. ONGC has a market cap of Rs 1.9 lakh crore.

Coal India: This PSU firm has paid Rs 23.25 per share dividend in last 12 months. It has market capitalisation of Rs 1.31 lakh crore. The Indian government, which is the promoter of the company, has a total of 407.5 crore shares, or 66.1 per cent equity stake, of Coal India. This equity ownership has fetched Rs 9,475 crore as dividend income for the government in the current fiscal so far.

Also read: Sensex finishes FY23 in style, settles 1,031 pts higher; Nifty tops 17,350; Sonata Software, BCG & RIL rise up to 11%

Also read: Vedanta shares slip 38% from 52-week high; what lies ahead?