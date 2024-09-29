What will be the key triggers for the stock market on Monday? 5 cues for investors

The Indian market ended the September series on a strong note, driven by global cues. A new series has now begun, and the market will focus on several domestic and global triggers. Auto companies are set to release their sales figures for September. Business updates for the second quarter will also be released, followed by corporate earnings. Additionally, market attention will be on actions in the primary market and institutional investor data.

Related Articles

Last week, after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 50 basis points, the Indian markets also saw an upward trend. Banking, financial, auto, and real estate sectors showed activity, while metal and power sectors remained strong. However, IT and export-related stocks faced some pressure. After Accenture's results, expectations for a rally in Indian IT stocks have also increased.

What will be the major triggers for the market this week:

1. Global market signals

Last week, China's central bank, PBoC, announced a rate cut, and the government there announced an economic relief package. Following this, a rally was seen in the Chinese and Hong Kong markets, and commodity prices rose. In the upcoming week, the market will continue to keep an eye on global markets and macroeconomic conditions. The U.S. markets are also showing a positive trend.

2. Crude oil prices

On Friday, international crude oil prices surged, but on a weekly basis, they remained under pressure. Brent crude oil is priced at $71.89 per barrel, and WTI crude oil is at $68.18 per barrel.

3. FIIs and DIIs data

In September, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made a net purchase of Rs 22,403.72 crore in the cash market, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased Rs 24,211.50 crore.

4. Corporate actions

Next week, several stocks will see corporate actions. ADS Diagnostics, Accelya Solutions, and KPI Green Energy have their ex-dividend dates on September 30. Additionally, a few stocks will have their ex-split and ex-bonus dates next week.

5. Primary market action

In the mainboard segment, the IPO subscriptions for Hyundai Motor and Afcons Infrastructure are expected to open soon, although the exact dates are yet to be announced. The Diffusion Engineers IPO is open until Monday. In the SME segment, three new IPOs will open for subscription, while six issues are already open.

6. Listings

On Monday, shares of Manba Finance will be listed on the NSE and BSE, while KRN Heat Exchanger will be listed on October 3. Diffusion Engineers’ shares will be listed on October 4.