scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Top Story
Year-end target for Nifty is 20,500, says Amish Shah of BofA Securities

Feedback

Year-end target for Nifty is 20,500, says Amish Shah of BofA Securities

Amish Shah, Head of India Research, BofA Securities is bullish on domestic cyclical sectors like financials, industrials, and staples

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amish Shah, Head of India Research, BofA Securities is bullish on domestic cyclical sectors like financials, industrials, and staples Amish Shah, Head of India Research, BofA Securities is bullish on domestic cyclical sectors like financials, industrials, and staples
SUMMARY
  • Key risks facing Indian stock markets include elevated earnings growth expectations for Nifty, a busy political calendar, erratic rains
  • Risks are transitory and are likely to normalise over a year’s time
  • Shah is most underweight on IT on account of below trend growth in the US, lack of visibility on deals/budget until after Q1CY24

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex may have fallen over 2,500 points since touching its all-time high of 67,619 on July 20, but many experts are still bullish in terms of their outlook for the Indian stock markets though they acknowledge the fact that there are quite a few headwinds as well. 

For Amish Shah, Head - India Research, BofA Securities, the three key risks facing the Indian stock markets are the street’s elevated earnings growth expectations for Nifty, a busy political calendar in the coming months, near-term headwinds from erratic rains weighing on inflation, rising crude impacting margins for select sectors, and a potential economic stimulus in China impacting foreign flows to India. 

“Street’s earnings growth expectations for Nifty remain elevated at 17% CAGR over FY23-25. We believe earnings cuts are likely and build in 13%/11% growth over FY24/25… A busy political calendar in the coming months remains a risk. We could see volatility in the markets as some of the key states go for state elections,” says Shah. 

He, however, adds that the risks are transitory and are likely to normalise over a year’s time. He has a year-end target of 20,500 for the Nifty, which implies a further upside of nearly 1,200 points or a little over six per cent from the current levels of 19,315. 

In terms of support factors, he lists positive outlook on US along with a no-recession scenario, Nifty trading at average valuations, India in a phase where recession is no longer a risk, monetary policy moving towards a final rate hike, and strong domestic flows as factors that can further lift the markets from the current levels. 

Incidentally, Shah is bullish on domestic cyclical sectors like financials, industrials, and staples. 

“Financials: Strong credit growth, higher earnings visibility and margin of safety on valuations. Industrials: Strong capex cycle push, healthy order books. Expect working capital, RoEs, margins and execution to improve multifold – valuations could re-rate. Staples: Rural recovery, sustained volume growth, sustained F&B momentum, and lower Institutional ownership levels. Valuations are at average levels,” he says. 

Meanwhile, he is most bearish on sectors like IT, utilities, and metals. He is most underweight on IT on account of “below trend growth in the US, lack of visibility on deals/budget until after Q1CY24, and health of the BFSI sector in the US” as he believes that valuations are expensive.

Also Read: Eicher Motors, Archean Chemical Industries: Here's what Sunny Agrawal of SBI Securities says on these 2 stocks

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 21, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement