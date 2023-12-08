Zerodha's Kamath brothers bagged a salary of Rs 72 crore each in FY23: Report

Zerodha's Nithin and Nikhil Kamath took home a salary of Rs 72 crore each in FY23, said a report on Friday.

The company's co-founders and whole-time directors, including the Kamath brothers, collectively withdrew Rs 195.4 crore as annual remuneration, reported CNBC TV18 citing the low-cost brokerage's filings with Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Seema Patil, whole-time director at Zerodha and CEO Nithin Kamath's wife, took home Rs 36 crore while COO Venu Madhav took home Rs 15.4 crore in remuneration, said the report.

