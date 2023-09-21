BLS International, AU Small Finance Bank, Dishman Carbogen & Tata Power among buzzing stocks today

Select stocks such as BLS International Services Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd, Tata Power Co Ltd and KNR Constructions Ltd were among the buzzing counters in fag-end trade on Thursday.

BLS International shares cracked 3.41 per cent today to hit a day low price of Rs 260.25 against their previous close of Rs 269.45. Today's dip in the share price came after the company suspended India visa services in Canada with immediate effect. The impact of this move is negligible on our financials as the Canadian visa issuance business contributes less than 2 per cent of BLS International's total annual revenue, it stated.

Shares of AU Small Finance slipped 2.07 per cent to hit a low of Rs 739.45 over its previous close of Rs 755.10. The lender, in an exchange filing, said it has entered into bancassurance tie-up with Max Life Insurance Company Ltd for providing life insurance solution to customers. This tie-up will enable the bank's customers to access a wide range of life insurance products from Max Life Insurance, it added.

Dishman Carbogen shares zoomed 15.41 per cent to hit a 52-week high price of Rs 179. The company said it has successfully completed Swissmedic and European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare (EDQM) at its Bavla site. We would like to inform that the company's Bavla site was successfully jointly inspected by the EDQM and Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) during the above period though the final report is awaited, it mentioned.

Shares of Tata Power were also buzzing today. The stock fell 2.25 per cent to hit a low price of Rs 256.15. The company's arm, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, has signed an agreement with Nepal's Dugar Power. This tie up heralds the comany's strategic entry into Nepal's rapidly evolving renewable energy sector and sets the stage for a quantum leap in accelerating Nepal's shift toward sustainable energy, it stated.

KNR Constructions shares dropped 2.55 per cent to hit a day low of Rs 273.10 over its previous close of Rs 280.25. The company today intimated about the financial closure of KNR Ramatheertham Infra Pvt Ltd. "KNR Ramatheertham Infra PVT Ltd, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, is in receipt of letter from NHAI dated September 20, 2023, stating that the financial close has been noted on September 15, 2023 for the project of 'Development of six lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Marripudi (ch. 285+500) to Somavarappadu (ch. 314+600) of [NH-544G] Bengaluru-Vijayawada economic corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in the state of Andhra Pradesh (Package 13),'" it said.

Also read: Hot stocks on September 21, 2023: Apollo Tyres, SJVN, KPIT Tech, EKI Energy and more

Also read: Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank: Trading strategies for 3 most-valued stocks