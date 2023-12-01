IRCTC, Tata Power, SAMIL: Key levels to watch out for these buzzing stocks

Domestic equity indices posted mild gains on Thursday amid the expiry of November series F&O contracts. The BSE Sensex gained 86.53 points, or 0.13 per cent, to end at 66,988.44. The NSE Nifty rose 37 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end the day at 20,133.15.



A few stocks namely Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC), Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) and Tata Power Co Ltd are likely to remain in focus today. Here is what Avdhut Bagkar, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Stoxbox has to say on these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 750 | Support: Rs 670

IRCTC is consolidating in the Rs 720-690 range. Any breakout out of this range could propel the next move on the counter. On the higher side, the stock may rally towards Rs 750. A breakdown could see stock falling to Rs 670-660 levels. A stability over Rs 720 shall entice traders to enter long positions.



Samvardhana Motherson International | Hold | Resistance: Rs 100 | Support: Rs 85

Samvardhana Motherson's breakout mark exists at Rs 95. Its support is falling around Rs 85 level. A breach of this range shall trigger the next rally. The stock may need to absorb all the selling pressure emerging around Rs 100 to alter the medium-term outlook.



Tata Power Co | Hold | Resistance: Rs 300 | Support: Rs 255

Tata Power must close with aggressive volumes over the Rs 270-mark to enter the next up move. A consecutive closing over Rs 270 shall see a move in the positive direction. The support for the current trend appears at Rs 255 level. Successive closes above Rs 270 could propel a move to the Rs 300-mark.





Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

