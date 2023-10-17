MRPL, IRCON, IRFC, Vakrangee, Suzlon Energy shares jump up to 12% amid high volumes on NSE

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd, IRFC, Suzlon Energy Ltd, MPRL and IRCON International gained up to 12 per cent in Tuesday's trade amid surge in volumes on NSE.

Vodafone Idea Ltd topped the volume chart. The telecom operator saw its shares gaining 2.22 per cent to Rs 12.05, as 14,07,54,473 shares worth Rs 170 crore changed hands on the counter by 12 pm. The stock gained after the Supreme Court ruled that the annual license fee telecom operators pay is a capital expenditure rather than a revenue expenditure. "The accounting change would lead to higher EBITDA/PBT and lower cashflow on higher tax outgo initially, but would likely even out over the license holding period," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Vakrangee shares advanced 4.37 per cent to Rs 21.50. A total of 13,32,93,442 Vakrangee shares worth Rs 290 crore changed hands so far. Vakrangee has entered into an arrangement with JK

Cement for lead generation for sale of grey Cement through Vakrangee Kendra networks. Vakrangee said it would continue to add more products and services and tie-up with business partners to offer its customers one-stop solutions.

IRFC shares surged 5.31 per cent to Rs 80.35, as 10,39,14,159 IRFC shares worth Rs 826 crore changed hands.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd surged 4.98 per cent to Rs 29.50. A total of 8,96,64,353 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 261 crore changed hands. JP Power added 1.06 per cent to Rs 29.50. A total of 8,96,64,353 JP Power shares changed hands worth Rs 69 crore.

IRCON International Ltd soared 10.96 per cent to Rs 162.95 as 5,34,10,881 shares worth Rs 843 crore changed hands. MRPL Ltd surged 11.31 per cent to Rs 115.15 as Rs 524 crore worth 4,64,09,900 shares changed hands.

YES Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, HCC, MMTC and RVNL were among other stock that saw high volumes in Tuesday's trade.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank topped the chart. The private lender saw a Rs 1,244 crore turnover. IRCON, IRFC, CPCL, MRPL, Reliance Industries, RVNL and CEAT were among other stocks seeing high turnover in Tuesday's trade.

