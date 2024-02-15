Nestle India, Power Grid shares to turn ex-dividend, KPI Green ex-bonus today

Shares of Nestle India Ltd, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Power Grid), UNO Minda Ltd and CCL Products Ltd, among others, would be in focus on Thursday morning as the stocks turn ex-dividend today. Two stocks namely KPI Green Energy Ltd and Akshar Spintex Ltd would turn ex-bonus today.

Shares of Nestle India Ltd will turn ex-dividend today. The FMCG company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share. Thursday is also the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Nestle India shareholders. All eligible shareholders of Nestle India with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on March 8. Power Grid had announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share. It would turn ex-dividend today. It will also pay the dividend on March 8.

In the case of CCL Products, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.50. The actual dividend will be paid on February 21.

UNO Minda shares will turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.65 per share and the actual dividend would be paid on March 8. Man Infraconstruction shares would turn ex-date for dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Re 0.54 per share and the dividend would be paid on February 27.

KPI Green Energy will turn ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:2 while Akshar Spintex Ltd will turn ex-bonus in 1:5 ratio.

In an earlier filing KPI Green Energy said: "The company has fixed Thursday, February 15, 2024, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of Shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 1 (One) Equity Shares of Rs 10/- (Ten) each for every 2 (Two) existing Equity Share of Rs 10/- (Ten) each, subject to the approval of Shareholders which is being obtained through Postal Ballot," it said.

