Stocks that saw big block deals this week: RIL, HDFC Life, L&T, Mankind Pharma & more

Stocks such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Life Insurance, Larsen & Toubro and Mankind Pharma were among stocks that saw huge block deals during this holiday-truncated week ended on March 28, data available with Nuvama Research suggested. Domestic benchmarks were closed today on account of Good Friday.

In the large-cap space, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) witnessed the most (15) block deals for the week (ended March 28, 2024), worth Rs 570 crore. The deals were executed at an average price of Rs 2,945 and involved 19.34 lakh shares. RIL shares have climbed 2.1 per cent this week.

Related Articles

Private insurer HDFC Life witnessed the second-highest block deals (6) for the week, valued at Rs 614 crore. Around 97.50 lakh shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 630. The stock has risen 1.5 per cent on a weekly basis, as per Nuvama's list.

L&T was the biggest gainers this week as the stock surged 4 per cent. One block deal was recorded for L&T, valued at Rs 191 crore. 5.20 lakh shares changed hands and the average price was Rs 3,764.

After L&T, Mankind Pharma and Grasim Industries were the next top gainers this week as the stocks jumped 3.9 per cent and 3.7 per cent, respectively. 2 block deals were recorded for Mankind, valued at Rs 2,639 crore. And, Grasim saw one block deal worth Rs 146 crore.

Dr Reddy's Labs was among the top losers and the stock slipped 1 per cent over the week. Overall, 1 block deal was executed, worth Rs 161 crore, according to the Nuvama report. For Dr Reddy's, around 2.60 lakh shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 6,181, this report mentioned.

During the week, Nuvama said nine other stocks such as IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, M&M, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Airtel and LIC witnessed significant bulk deal action.

Axis Bank saw five block deals this week, valued at Rs 816 crore. Around 78.16 lakh shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 1,043. The stock settled with weekly gains of 1.3 per cent.

IndusInd Bank observed four block deals worth Rs 895 crore during the week. 58.78 lakh shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 1,523. The stock gained 2.7 per cent this week.

In case of Airtel, three block deals worth Rs 214 crore were recorded. The stock ended with a loss of 0.6 per cent over the week. The deals were executed at an average price of Rs 1,224 and involved 17.48 lakh shares.

Nuvama said SBI (2), M&M (2), Kotak Bank (2), LIC (2), Sun Pharma (1) and NTPC (1) were the other stocks that saw block deals from the large-cap space.

In the mid-cap segment, IDFC First Bank and Zee Entertainment saw seven block deals valued at Rs 1,327 crore and Rs 323 crore, respectively.

The domestic brokerage highlighted that SG Mart witnessed the highest number of block deals (5) in the small-cap space this week.