Stocks in news: Adani Energy Solutions, Vedanta, DB Realty, Sterlite Tech, Indian Oil and more

Sensex surged 319 points to 67,838, while Nifty added 89 points to a peak of 20,192 on Friday.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Vedanta

The company's Committee of Directors will consider a proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis today as part of its routine refinancing that is undertaken in ordinary course of business.

Restaurant Brands Asia

Marquee funds including ICICI Prudential Life, Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Tata MF, Citigroup, Avendus among others bought stake in Restaurant Brands via block deals on Friday.

Gensol Engineering

Gensol Engineering has bought 54.38% of Scorpius Trackers Pvt Ltd and by virtue of this, Scorpius is now a subsidiary of Gensol.

Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) said its board of directors has cleared an additional investment of Rs 903.52 crore in Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL). "...it is hereby informed that the Board of Indian Oil at its meeting held on September 15, 2023, has accorded approval for additional investment of Rs 903.52 crore in Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd," a stock exchange filing stated.

Sterlite Technologies

Sterlite Technologies Ltd has invested $56 million and officially opened its optic fibre and cable manufacturing facility in South Carolina, which will also serve as its North American headquarters, said the firm.

BEL

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has received an order of Rs 2,118.57 crore from Cochin Shipyard for supply of various equipments. The order consists of a range of equipment, including sensors, weapon systems, fire control systems, and communication gear, all intended for the Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) project- a class of anti-surface warfare corvettes for the Indian Navy.

DB Realty



Rekha Jhunjhunwala's stake in DB Realty increased to 5/62% post conversion of share warrants into equity.

Adani Energy Solutions

Promoters of Adani Energy Solutions have increased their stake from 70.41% to 72.56% between August 16 and September 14, said a BSE filing. The filing stated that promoters might have bought nearly 2.4 crore shares during this period. The promoter holding at the end of June quarter stood at 68.28% as per the shareholding data on BSE.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals



Shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals will make their market debut on the exchanges today. The stock is likely to list at a premium of 30%. The Rs 869-crore initial public offering of the hospital chain was subscribed 63.72 times during September 6-8.