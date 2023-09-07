Stocks in news: Adani Total Gas, Tata Consumer, Lupin, Reliance Industries and more

The domestic equity market was trading lower on Thursday. Sensex fell 158 points to 65,721 and Nifty lost 28 pts to 19,582.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Adani Total Gas

Shares of Adani Total Gas Ltd are in focus today after the Adani Group firm said it has won an order for a 500 tonne per day bio-CNG plant in Ahmedabad. In the previous session, the Adani Total Gas stock closed 1.75% higher at Rs 644.70 against the previous close of Rs 633.60 on BSE.

Force Motors

Force Motors has logged output at 3,032 units with domestic sales of 2,601 units in August.

TCS

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are in focus after the IT major said it has entered into a strategic partnership with the digital unit of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to transform, simplify, and help manage its digital estate, and build a strategic technology architecture that will support the latter’s reimagine strategy.

HCL Tech

Australia’s leading agribusiness company, Elders has selected Indian tech services company HCL Tech to accelerate digital transformation across all business operations. HCL Tech will provide a wide range of IT services to boost IT capabilities of Elders with HCL Tech’s AI offerings and other industry-leading opportunities.

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer Products said it was not in negotiations with Haldiram's to acquire a 51% stake in the company. On Wednesday, a Reuters report said Tata Consumer was in talks to buy at least 51 per cent of popular food maker Haldiram's but is not comfortable with the $10 billion valuation sought.

Lupin

Pharma firm Lupin will sell its generic drugs to treat certain respiratory disorders on billionaire investor Mark Cuban's low-cost online pharmacy in the United States, the drugmaker said.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries-owned Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) has inked a joint venture with Alia Bhatt-owned conscious clothing brand Ed-a-mamma. RRVL will own the majority stake of 51% as it plans to expand and grow the kids and maternity-wear brand in all aspects, it said.

Safari Industries

Global investment manager Investcorp has offloaded its entire stake in luggage maker Safari Industries. It earned a total return of Rs 285 crore at 3.8 times Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC) from Safari Industries. In February 2021, Investcorp invested Rs 75 crore in Safari Industries, a leading luggage brand in India.

