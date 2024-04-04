Stocks in news: Bajaj Finserv, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta, DMart, Federal Bank and more

Domestic equity markets ended on a flat note on Wednesday following a choppy trading session. The BSE Sensex eased 27.09 points, or 0.04 per cent to settle at 73,876.82. The NSE Nifty declined 18.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to end at 22,434.65. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, April 4, 2024:



Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finance Ltd has invested Rs 2,000 crore via means of rights issue in Bajaj Housing Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bajaj Finserv on April 3, 2024.



Vodafone Idea: The company board of telecom operator shall be meeting on April 6 to consider the issuance of equity or convertible securities on a preferential basis to one or more promoter group entities for Rs 2,075 crore.



Vedanta: The metal miner's aluminium arm Vedanta Aluminium has expanded its alumina refining capacity to 3.5 million metric tonnes per year (MTPA). It has commissioned a 1.5 MTPA capacity alumina refinery in Lanjigarh, Odisha, which is part of the company’s new 3 MTPA facility.



Avenue Supermarts: The operator of D-Mart retail chain has recorded standalone revenue at Rs 12,393.46 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, growing 19.9 per cent over Rs 10,337.12 crore in the year-ago period. The total number of stores stood at 365 at the end of March 31, 2024.



Poonawalla Fincorp: The NBFC reported the highest ever disbursements in Q4FY24 at Rs 9,680 crore, growing 52 per cent YoY and 11 per cent QoQ. Disbursements in Q4 FY23 stood at Rs 6,371 crore and Rs 8,731 crore in Q3 FY24. Assets under management grew by 54 percent YoY and 13 percent QoQ to Rs 24,800 crore as of March 2024.



KEC International: The infrastructure EPC player has received new orders worth Rs 816 crore across its various businesses, including orders for supply of towers in the United States of America, setting up steel plants in Northern India, and plants for carbon derivatives in Eastern India.



Federal Bank: The Kerala-based private lender's gross advances grew by 20 per cent to Rs 2,12,758 crore in the March 2024 quarter, with retail credit book growing by 25 per cent and wholesale credit book rising by 15 per cent.



Union Bank of India: The PSU lender's DIFC Dubai branch has arranged for a syndicated term loan of $500 million, including a green shoe of $100 million, in two tranches with a tenure of 3 years and 5 years. This is the first syndicated term loan raised by the bank at the overseas center.



Welspun Enterprises: The rating agency CRISIL has reaffirmed the long-term and short-term ratings of the civil construction firm to CRISIL AA-/stable and CRISIL A1+, respectively.



Som Distilleries and Breweries: The company has received approval from the board of directors for a stock split. The existing equity shares of face value Rs 5 each of the company will be subdivided into equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.



Aurionpro Solutions: The company opened its qualified institution placement (QIP) issue on April 3. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 2,103.68 per share.

