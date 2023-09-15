Stocks in news: NTPC, Tata Power, Alkem Laboratories, Infosys and more

Sensex surged 256 points or 0.35 per cent to hit an all-time high of 67,774, while Nifty added 70 points or 0.34 per cent to scale a fresh peak of 20,173 in early deals on Friday.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Gufic Biosciences

The company has been granted patent for an invention entitled “A Freeze Dried Parenteral Composition Of Omadacycline Tosylate And Process For Preparation Thereof for the term of 20 years effective from April 19, 2021.

SpiceJet

SpiceJet said it has completed payment of $1.5 million payment to Credit Suisse, days after the Supreme Court asked the airline's chairman Ajay Singh to make the payment or go to Tihar jail.

Alkem Laboratories

Shares of Alkem Laboratories Ltd are in focus today after the firm said the income tax department was conducting a survey at some of the company's offices and subsidiaries.

Infosys

Infosys said it will consider an interim dividend along with its second quarter results, which will be announced on October 12.

NTPC

NTPC has inked a supplementary joint venture agreement with UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, to amend the existing JV dated February 28, 2008, and make it an integral component thereof. The JV was signed by NTPC & UPRVUNL in 2008 for the formation of the Meja Urja Nigam (MUNPL) company.

Tata Power

Subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has inked a power delivery agreement (PDA) with Xpro India, through a special purpose vehicle (SPV), for the development of a 3.125 MW AC group captive solar plant.

SeQuent Scientific

The company's Board has approved the sale of API facility in Thane.

Patel Engineering

Patel Engineering has bagged a Rs 249.96 crore contract for the works involving construction of pipe line distribution network for Nira Deoghar Right Bank Main Canal.