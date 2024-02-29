Stocks to watch out for today: Coal India, Juniper Hotels, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Wednesday. Sensex ended 790 pts lower at 72,304 and Nifty slipped 247 points to close at 21,951. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

NTPC

Shares of state-owned NTPC Ltd are in news today after the state owned power major said its arm NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), has inked a joint venture agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited (MAHAGENCO), for development of renewable energy parks in Maharashtra.

Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani-owned Viacom 18 Media and The Walt Disney Company have inked binding definitive agreements to form a joint venture (JV) that will combine the businesses of Viacom 18 and Star India.

Oil India

The company’s board will meet on March 8 to consider the second interim dividend for the financial year 2023–24, if any.

Cyient

The IT services company has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary, Cyient Global Captive Solutions, to conduct the business of providing manpower placement.

Venus Pipes & Tubes

The stainless steel pipes and tubes manufacturer has entered the fittings business and capacity expansion for seamless and welded pipes and tubes. The company will spend Rs 175 crore for the next phase of growth.

Coal India

The state-owned coal mining company has signed a joint venture agreement (JVA) with BHEL to undertake the coal-to-chemicals business. Initially, they will set up a coal-to-2,000-TPD ammonium nitrate plant using BHEL’s in-house-developed PFBG (pressurised fluidised bed gasification) technology.

Punjab & Sind Bank

The lender’s board of directors has approved raising of up to Rs 2,000 crore through public issue, rights issue, qualified institutional placement(s), preferred issue, or any other mode in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months.

GPT Healthcare

The shares of healthcare services provider will list on the bourses on February 29. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 186 per share.

Juniper Hotels

Norges Bank, on account of the Government Pension Fund Global, has purchased 21,77,724 equity shares (or 0.98% stake) in the luxury hotel chain at an average price of Rs 398.15 per share.

JSW Steel

The company has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Green Steel, in Mumbai on February 27.