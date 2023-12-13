Stocks to watch out for today: Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Wipro, Ultratech Cement and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Tuesday. Sensex fell 377 points to end the session at 69,551 and Nifty lost 90 points to end at 20906.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney Co are expected to formalise an agreement, possibly as early as Monday, for the merger of their media operations in India through a cash-and-stock deal, according to a Bloomberg News report on Tuesday.

Also read: Reliance Industries shares deliver flat returns on YTD basis; can they end 2023 on a high note?

Mankind Pharma

Private equity firm Chrys Capital has offloaded Rs 3,282 crore worth of shares in Mankind Pharma via a block deal executed on the stock exchanges on December 12.

Force Motors

The automobile firm has received its board's nod to buy 12.21 percent stake in TP Surya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy.

Shilpa Medicare

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI, Bengaluru in Karnataka has received nod from TGA, Australia for making labeling, packaging and testing of medicinal oral mouth dissolving films (wafers). The unit is engaged in the manufacture and testing of oral mouth-dissolving films and transdermal patches.

Ultratech Cement

The cement firm has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner - Chandrapur, Maharashtra raising demand for GST of Rs 5.72 lakh together with interest, as applicable, and penalty of Rs 57,298 alleging tax credit wrongly transitioned to GST.

Indian Bank

The public sector lender opened its qualified institution placement (QIP) issue on December 12. The floor price was fixed at Rs 414.44 per share.

Pearl Global

Norp Knit Industries, Bangladesh , a material subsidiary of the company has appointed Rahman Rah man Huq (Member firm of KPMG) Chartered Accountants , as statutory auditor for the year ending 31-03-2024.

Laurus Labs

The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has issued five observations in Form 483 for the manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh owned by Laurus Synthesis (LSPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Laurus Labs. The inspection by the US FDA was conducted from December 4 to 12, 2023.

Wipro

The IT firm has inked a new agreement with RSA, one of the world’s leading general insurance companies.

Axis Bank

Private equity major Bain Capital is likely to sell more stake in the private sector lender via a fresh block deal worth $444 million, according to reports. Entities associated with Bain Capital plan to offload a 1.1 percent stake via a block deal in Axis Bank. The offer floor price is Rs 1,109 per share.

Also read: Nazara Technologies shares rebound 67% from 52-week low; can they hit four digit mark?

Also read: Top 10 stocks to watch on December 13, 2023: Reliance Industries, Indian Bank, UltraTech Cement, Infibeam Avenues, Rashtriya Chemicals and more