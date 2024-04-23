Tata Elxsi, Tata Consumer, ICICI Prudential Life and MCX shares turn volatile ahead of Q4 results today

MCX shares 3.36 per cent to hit a high of Rs 4,034.45 on BSE. Motilal Oswal is expecting the commodity exchange to report bottom line of Rs 106 crore. It sees revenue for MCX surging 56 per cent YoY to Rs 209 crore. While the overall futures volume fell, futures ADTO displayed improvement in the Mach quarter, it said. MCX's options volumes continued to jump, led by high volatility in commodity prices.

"MCX migrated successfully to its new CDP, and thus, software support charges may decline. The company is in the process of getting a re-validation approval from SEBI for many new products, which were in the pipeline," Motilal Oswal noted.

Tata Elxsi was trading flattish at Rs 7,441.40 in a choppy trade. Indsec Securities expects Tata Elxsi to report 2.8 per cent YoY jump in profit at Rs 210 crore on 12.2 per cent rise in sales at Rs 940 crore. It sees Ebit margin at 27.1 per cent, down 17 basis points YoY.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, meanwhile, were down 0.26 per cent at Rs 578.35. For this life insurer, Emkay Global sees APE growth of 4 per cent in the March quarter on a high base due to advance booking of high ticket non-par policies. VNB (value of new business) margins are seen at 22.9 per cent for Q4 against 32 per cent in the year-ago quarter. AUM is seen rising 14 per cent YoY to Rs 2,85,400 crore. Profit for the quarter is seen at Rs 314.20 crore, up 35 per cent YoY.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd fell 1.27 per cent to Rs 1,157.55. Elara Securities sees Tata Consumer clocking 31.8 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 362.40 crore on 10.20 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 3,989 crore. This brokerage sees Ebitda rising 14 per cent YoY to Rs 596 crore.