Abakkus Mutual Fund gets SEBI nod for SIF platform ‘Fokkus’; plans equity, debt and hybrid strategies

However, the fund house has not yet disclosed the specific strategies that will be launched, their asset allocation, risk parameters or launch timelines. It said details on investment objectives, asset allocation, risk factors and launch schedules will be announced after the necessary regulatory processes are completed.

What is the SIF framework?

SEBI introduced the SIF framework with effect from April 1, 2025. According to Abakkus, the framework allows investors to access differentiated investment strategies while retaining the regulatory oversight and investor-protection principles applicable to mutual funds.

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The new structure gives mutual fund houses another regulated route to develop investment strategies with greater flexibility than conventional mutual fund offerings. Abakkus said Fokkus will seek to extend its existing investment philosophy into the SIF structure, combining its research-led approach and risk-management framework with the flexibility available under the new framework.

Abakkus plans initial strategies in coming months

Sunil Singhania, chairman and managing director, Abakkus, said the SIF framework would provide flexibility to pursue differentiated investment strategies while addressing changing investor requirements. He added that the fund house intends to introduce its initial set of strategies in the coming months.

Vaibhav Chugh, chief executive officer of Abakkus Mutual Fund, said the fund house’s priorities for the platform would include investment processes, risk management and investor education. The company also plans to work with distribution partners to help investors understand the structure, suitability and potential role of SIFs in a portfolio.

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Abakkus’ mutual fund business

Abakkus Mutual Fund received its SEBI registration on August 29, 2025. Abakkus Investment Managers Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abakkus Asset Manager Limited, serves as the asset management company and oversees investment strategy, portfolio management and investor servicing.

For investors, the key details of Fokkus—including its strategies, asset allocation, risk factors and launch dates—will become clear only after the required regulatory filings and approvals are completed. The fund house’s press release also cautions that SIF investments involve risks including potential loss of capital, liquidity risk and market volatility.

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