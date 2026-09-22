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Abakkus Mutual Fund gets SEBI nod for SIF platform ‘Fokkus’; plans equity, debt and hybrid strategies

Abakkus Mutual Fund gets SEBI nod for SIF platform ‘Fokkus’; plans equity, debt and hybrid strategies

Abakkus said Fokkus will offer investment strategies across equity, debt and hybrid categories, subject to the applicable regulatory framework and completion of the required filings and approvals.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 1:33 PM IST
Abakkus Mutual Fund gets SEBI nod for SIF platform ‘Fokkus’; plans equity, debt and hybrid strategiesAccording to Abakkus, the SIF framework allows investors to access differentiated investment strategies while retaining the regulatory oversight and investor-protection principles applicable to mutual funds.

Abakkus Mutual Fund has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to establish a Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) platform, expanding its investment offerings into the relatively new category. The platform will operate under the brand name ‘Fokkus’, the fund house said in a press release dated September 22, 2026.

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SEBI granted the approval on August 28, 2026. Abakkus said Fokkus will offer investment strategies across equity, debt and hybrid categories, subject to the applicable regulatory framework and completion of the required filings and approvals.

However, the fund house has not yet disclosed the specific strategies that will be launched, their asset allocation, risk parameters or launch timelines. It said details on investment objectives, asset allocation, risk factors and launch schedules will be announced after the necessary regulatory processes are completed.

What is the SIF framework?

SEBI introduced the SIF framework with effect from April 1, 2025. According to Abakkus, the framework allows investors to access differentiated investment strategies while retaining the regulatory oversight and investor-protection principles applicable to mutual funds.

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The new structure gives mutual fund houses another regulated route to develop investment strategies with greater flexibility than conventional mutual fund offerings. Abakkus said Fokkus will seek to extend its existing investment philosophy into the SIF structure, combining its research-led approach and risk-management framework with the flexibility available under the new framework.

Abakkus plans initial strategies in coming months

Sunil Singhania, chairman and managing director, Abakkus, said the SIF framework would provide flexibility to pursue differentiated investment strategies while addressing changing investor requirements. He added that the fund house intends to introduce its initial set of strategies in the coming months.

Vaibhav Chugh, chief executive officer of Abakkus Mutual Fund, said the fund house’s priorities for the platform would include investment processes, risk management and investor education. The company also plans to work with distribution partners to help investors understand the structure, suitability and potential role of SIFs in a portfolio.

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DO READ: Two new SIFs target different equity opportunities: Large market vs Ex-Top 100 stocks

Abakkus’ mutual fund business

Abakkus Mutual Fund received its SEBI registration on August 29, 2025. Abakkus Investment Managers Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abakkus Asset Manager Limited, serves as the asset management company and oversees investment strategy, portfolio management and investor servicing.

For investors, the key details of Fokkus—including its strategies, asset allocation, risk factors and launch dates—will become clear only after the required regulatory filings and approvals are completed. The fund house’s press release also cautions that SIF investments involve risks including potential loss of capital, liquidity risk and market volatility.

ALSO READ: SBI Mutual Fund launches Magnum Equity Ex-Top 100 Long Short Fund: Here's what investors need to know

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 22, 2026 1:33 PM IST
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