In business, you take risks all the time: Jamling Tenzing Norgay

Anand Adhikari
Jamling Tenzing Norgay.

In an interview with  Anand Adhikari on the sidelines of the BT-MindRush event in New Delhi recently, Jamling discusses the similarity between business and mountaineering, among other things.

 
 

Nobody needs my advice, says CEO coach Ram Charan

Says Ram Charan, who advises some of the world's best-known and most successful CEOs.
Decoding CEO success at MindRush 2014

The two-day Business Today MindRush 2014 offered huge takeaways for corporate leaders on how to stay at the top of their game at all times.
Climb up the business ladder with a drive: Jamling Tenzing Norgay

Jamling said he relied on his support team, primarily the Sherpas to get on the top of the mountain.
BT MindRush: Unlocking the secret of riding business wave

"It is important to have a burning desire, and to be passionate about your dreams", said Mt. Everest climber Jamling Tenzing Norgay.
Peter Docker on how simple thoughts, speech convince people

Docker conducted a more than two-hour session that was intended to make leaders aware of how the brain works and how to engage in Right-to-Left thinking.
Be paranoid to stay at top: N Chandrasekaran

"There is a culture of entitlement versus the culture of performance. We believe in the culture of performance. Nobody takes anything for granted," said TCS CEO.
Who said what at Day 2 of MindRush 2014

You can always improve your cognitive skills, abilities

You can always improve your cognitive skills and abilities, said experts Peter Docker and P. Murali Doraiswamy at BT MindRush.
Pitfalls remain in India's start-up ecosystem

'Enrich work environment to make employees' brains tick'

Doraiswamy said there are seven important mantras to take care of the biggest asset we have-the brain-and keep it healthy.
'Start-ups better prepared to face any bubble-like situation'

Focus on consumer needs is key to success: Ram Charan

'Introduction of GST to check black money menace'

Naina Lal Kidwai, chairperson of HSBC India said that the menace of black money must be tackled not just at the top level but at the lowest levels of the government.
Aroon Purie praises PM Modi's ability to raise business sentiment

Hailing fresh initiatives taken by the new government, Purie called Modi's 'Make in India' campaign a step in the right direction.
