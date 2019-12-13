BT Mindrush: 'If tea breaks are common, why not a quick exercise break?'

Everyone wants to stay fit and active. They know what is to be done to get there, that is, exercise. But not many do it. Ask them why and the most likely answer would be lack of time. Addressing the 'time' challenge, holistic fitness trainer and accomplished pilates teacher Vesna Pericevic Jacob said you don't have to slot a special hour in a day for exercise; take out time for small pockets of movement through the course of the day and you'll be good. "If it is acceptable to go out for a tea or cigarette break, why should an exercise break be looked down upon?" she said.

Echoing the thoughts, fitness and wellness expert Nawaz Modi Singhania said there are exercises that give you high impact in less time. "There are a variety of exercises that you can do in your cabin or sitting on the chair."

Jacob and Singhania were speaking at the seventh edition of Business Today MindRush. They also showed some easy moves to the power-packed gathering that one can perform sitting on the chair or standing across the desk. "Be prepared to look silly in office. People may find you weird initially, but will copy you eventually," said Jacob.

Mindful Eating

India's relationship with food is emotional. Food is a major part of how we celebrate festivals and other occasions. It is another big challenge that holds people back on the fitness journey. Singhania says you don't have to give up food to stay fit. "I would never advise a soup and salad diet. You cannot separate psychological and emotional health from physical health. You only have to replace objectionable ingredients from healthy ones and you are good to go."

For Jacob, mindful eating is about being conscious of what you put in your system. "When you are stressed, you feel hungry. At the point of decision-making, your subconscious mind hacks your conscious mind and you go for what is perceived as a pleasure. At this moment, pause and ask if you are feeding a hunger or an emotion, if you should approach food with emotions or consciousness. You'll get the right answer," she says.

Jacob, known as the 'princess of pilates', is the author of two books, Work It Out Without A Workout and Fit to Fight. Singhania is the founder of Body Art Fitness Centres and is married to Gautam Singhania, the Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group.

