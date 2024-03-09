Healthcare is a fundamental right; solutions for India's challenges lie within, says Preetha Reddy

There is an urgent need to transform healthcare into a fundamental right, aligning it with education, said Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Saturday. She was speaking at the BT Mindrush event, sharing her insights and vision for a healthier India in a session titled --Reimagining Healthcare for a Healthier Bharat--moderated by Sourav Majumdar, Editor of Business Today.

Preetha Reddy, the daughter of Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, a Lifetime Achievement Award honoree at BT Mindrush, expressed optimism about the exciting new phase of growth for Indian healthcare. She emphasised that "healthcare is a fundamental right", and believed that solutions for the sector's challenges lie within the country itself.

Against the backdrop of India's ascent to the world's third-largest economy, Reddy championed the utilisation of indigenous solutions and expertise in healthcare as key drivers of progress.

Reddy stated, "We have India, with 15% who can afford to go anywhere, but they are also a group of people who are the policymakers. They are the group who will take India into the future.” Reddy also stressed the potential of the rising middle class and the critical role that technology will play in India's healthcare advancement.

Commenting on the wave of digitisation and the rise of startups in health tech, Reddy remarked, "A lot of entities like us and many others have embraced digitisation to a large extent because there was no other option. And that lesson happened during Covid.”

Reddy stressed the critical role of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, in bridging the healthcare gap and enhancing accessibility. "Technology will play a critical role in addressing the diverse healthcare needs of India's population," Reddy said.

With a focus on digital health, Reddy highlighted Apollo's investments in digital health platforms and collaborations with startups to innovate and expand healthcare services. "The largest investment post-COVID has been in digital health," she said, underlining the sector's transformative potential.

Reddy also highlighted the urgent need for skilled manpower in the sector, asserting that it is essential to provide adequate compensation and respect to healthcare workers. She emphasised, "Our clinicians are incredible. They do fabulous work. Our nurses are still not paid the way that they have to be.”

She advocated for robust training programs and public-private partnerships to meet the growing demand. "We must compensate healthcare manpower adequately and invest in training programs," Reddy emphasised.

Suggesting a multi-pronged approach, she mentioned their collaboration with the Skilling Council of India, and the establishment of 15 nursing schools, with plans for growth. Discussing the adaptation during Covid, she revealed how Apollo’s 24/7 service has touched over 20 million lives and reached 19,000 pin codes. She considered competition in this space as beneficial for consumers.

Reflecting on the teachings of her father, Reddy concluded, "There has been a single-minded focus on doing what is right for the patient. The second is management by walking around. It is the doctors, nurses, and support teams that make us what we are.” She championed the delicate balance of prioritising patient care alongside profitability, a philosophy that has highlighted Apollo's success.

Reflecting on her father's legacy, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals, Reddy highlighted the significance of a patient-centric approach and a commitment to quality care.

