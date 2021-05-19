Dependents of Covid-19 victims can claim Rs 7 lakh insurance from EPFO

If the deceased was into a formal employment, contributing to the EPF, he or she will be eligible for life insurance in the range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in proportion of the basic salary

The second wave of Covid-19 has hurt many families. The daily death count has crossed 4,500-mark. While nothing could make up for the emotional loss, any financial support to the bereaved family could be a boon in such difficult times. One such is Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) Scheme. If the deceased was into a formal employment, contributing to the Employee Provident Fund, he or she will be eligible for life insurance in the range of Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in proportion of the basic salary.

The maximum benefit under the scheme has only recently (in April) been hiked to Rs 7 lakh from Rs 6 lakh.

WHAT IS EMPLOYEES' DEPOSIT LINKED INSURANCE SCHEME?

The government had introduced the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) in 1976 to extend social security benefits to private employees. The employers on behalf of the employees contribute some nominal amount as premium to avail of this insurance. Some employers opt out of it, taking group insurance from a private insurer. The benefits offered, however, must be equal to or more than those offered under EDLI.

The scheme applies to all EPF subscribers with a basic salary under Rs 15,000 per month. Even if the basic salary is more than Rs 15,000 per month, the maximum benefit remains limited to Rs 7 lakh.

HOW TO APPLY FOR INSURANCE CLAIM

Submit the claim form - Form 5 IF - duly signed and certified by the employer to the EPFO. You also need to submit the death certificate and a copy of cancelled cheque for the bank account in which the payment is to be received. "In case there is no nominee, the application must be made by the legal heir(s) and the succession certificate must be submitted along with form. If the signature of the employer cannot be obtained or if the employer no longer exists, then the form must be attested by a bank manager, Gazetted Officer, Magistrate, or Local MP or MLA," says Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com.

Is there a timeline to file the claim?

Fortunately, no. The EPFO has not specified any such timeline to claim the insurance, confirms Shetty.

ARE THERE SOME EXCLUSIONS?

There are no exclusions under this plan. This life insurance covers the death of an employee, irrespective of a cause of death or whether it occurred during working hours or non-working hours. "Earlier, there was a condition that one must complete one year to be eligible for EDLI, but that has also been revoked and the coverage starts on day 1," says Shetty.

The only condition, he adds, is that the deceased should have been an active contributor to the EPF scheme at the time of their death to avail EDLI.

Leave no room for errors as you file for the claim. Fill up the claim form duly and attach all documents.