Insurance for dogs! Bajaj Allianz launches new policy for pet canines

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Tuesday launched its pet insurance product that covers pet dogs from age three months to 10 years

Private non-life insurer Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Tuesday launched its pet insurance product that covers pet dogs from age three months to 10 years. As per the insurers, "Bajaj Allianz Pet Dog Insurance Policy" provides comprehensive coverage of dogs' breed like indigenous origin, pedigree, non-pedigree, cross-bred, and also exotic breeds.

According to the company's statement, the premium starts from Rs 315 (excluding GST). However, the premium range varies depending upon the age, size, gender, covers opted for, plan opted for and sum insured selected of a pet dog. The company has claimed to provide a five percent discount on the policy if a dog is RFID tagged.

The non-life insurer firm also added that the medical tests for a pet dog will not be mandatory even at higher ages.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance said, "Pet insurance can be an indispensable financial tool to ensure your dog gets essential medical care and attention, thus making you worry-free".

What does Bajaj Allianz's pet dog insurance policy cover?

According to the insurers, the product covers one mandatory cover (base cover) namely surgery expenses and hospitalisation and six optional covers (mortality benefit cover, terminal diseases cover, long term care cover, OPD cover, theft/lost/straying cover and third party liability cover). It covers treatment costs of specified diseases as well as surgeries or death due to illnesses. Aside from these, treatment of any injury or mortality resulting from any accident is covered from the moment of policy issuance, without any waiting period.

Small (like pugs), medium (like Spitz breed), large (like Siberian Husky), and giant (like Great Dane) dogs are covered under this policy.

The entry age for dogs will be three months onwards till the age of 4 years for giant breeds and 7 years for small, medium, and large breeds. The exit age is 10 years for small, medium, and large breeds, and till the age of 6 years for giant breeds.

