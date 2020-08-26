Business Today
Loading...

'Sight for sore eyes,' says Anand Mahindra as Mumbai sees increase in lake water levels

Anand Mahindra said that while the rising levels are good news, it could make one complacent. Mahindra tweeted, 'So this a sight for sore eyes, but it could make us complacent'

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 26, 2020 | Updated 16:54 IST
'Sight for sore eyes,' says Anand Mahindra as Mumbai sees increase in lake water levels
File photo of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Amid rising water levels in Mumbai's lakes, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has suggested a comprehensive plan for water harvesting. The 65-year-old business tycoon said that while the rising levels are good news, it could make one complacent.

Mahindra tweeted, "So this a sight for sore eyes, but it could make us complacent". Mahindra tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uuddhav Thackeray in this tweet.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group cited a report by Numerical with data on water levels in Mumbai's lakes.  The average level of water in Mumbai's lakes has neared 95 per cent of their total supply capacity on Wednesday.

As per Numerical, all the lakes have 94.90 per cent combined live storage as of August 26 in comparison to 95 per cent at the same time last year.


Earlier, in July, Mahindra had expressed concerns over low lake levels in Mumbai despite record rains. He then tweeted, "In a cruel twist of fate, lake levels in Mumbai remain perilously low despite the city having received its full quota of July rainfall".

The report added that a total of 361 days of supply is left in all lakes combined as of August 26. Bhatsa lake, which shares the highest water at 48 per cent, has 682,194 million litres of water. On the other hand, lake Vetarna's share of water to Mumbai is 16 per cent. It has 19,818 million litres of water.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) supplies 3,800 million litre volumes of water to Mumbaikars every day.  BMC has been supplying the same quantity of water even during the COVID-19 lockdown indicating increased usage for domestic and residential purposes.Also read: Anand Mahindra shares picture of room for mother-in-law; Twitter cracks up

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: anand mahindra | mahindra group chairman | mumbai lakes | mumbai water level
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close