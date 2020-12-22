I-T Dept launches 'Jhatpat Processing' for filing income tax returns; check details

The I-T Department said that 'Jhatpat Processing' feature has already been started for ITR-1 and 4 forms and taxpayers can file their I-T returns for AY 2020-21

The Income Tax Department has introduced a 'Jhatpat Processing' initiative to ease the income tax return filing experience for taxpayers . The last date to file income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21) is December 31, 2020.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department took to Twitter to announce that it has launched the 'Jhatpat Processing' feature. The I-T Department said that the feature has already been started for ITR-1 and 4 forms and taxpayers can file their I-T returns for AY 2020-21 by visiting the e-filing website -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

The 'Jhatpat processing' feature will only be applicable to taxpayers whose ITRs are verified and bank accounts are pre-validated. Besides, there are no arrears or income discrepancy, or tax deducted at source (TDS) or challan mismatch.

The Central Board of Direct Taxed (CBDT) had extended the last date for filing ITR for FY 2019-20 (AY2020-21) to December 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBDT said the deadlines have been extended in order to "provide more time to taxpayers for furnishing of Income Tax Returns".

Usually, taxpayers are supposed to file ITR by July 31 but an exception was made this year due to the pandemic. Earlier in May, the government had extended the deadline from July 31 to November 30, to give compliance relief to taxpayers. In October, it was further extended to December 31, 2020. For taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited, the ITR filing deadline has been extended for two more months till January 31, 2021.

Taxpayers can file ITR online through e-filing. An independent portal has been established by the I-T department for e-filing of income tax returns. Some private entities are also registered by the I-T Department which allow e-filing through their websites. The tax return is also necessary to claim a refund of any additional amount that might have been deducted at source (TDS) and deposited with the income-tax department.

By Chitranjan Kumar