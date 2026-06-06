India Inc sees nuclear as key to their decarbonisation journey   

Indian corporates are looking at integrated energy technologies as part of their green transition journey but nuclear is the most suitable option.

“We have made a good start since the passage of SHANTI Act. As India grows, there is no option other than nuclear to look at as solar and wind have limitations,” said Rajiv Mangal, VP-Safety, Health & Sustainability, Tata Steel.

Advertisement

Speaking at the Business Today India’s Most Sustainable Companies Summit and Award, Mangal said there is a business case for nuclear and Tata Steel is open to have captive nuclear power as part of its long term energy dependence. The company is looking at adopting some of the European environmental standards at Indian units.

L&T which is one the biggest EPC player in the nuclear sector, says the focus is on integration of all technologies for energy security.

“We are on right track and working on all of that. L&T has been part of Indian's nuclear journey. We are doing Green Hydrogen projects for our customers and others big renewable projects,” said Santosh Singh, Chief Sustainability Officer, L&T.

The panel on alternative energy sources saw the companies talking about innovative measures as part of their energy transition.

Advertisement

“We need to find a solution which is fit for India and our journey has to start from grey, brown, less brown, light green to green, keeping in mind our domestic needs. We need to look at the levers and processes which are financially viable,” said JSW Chief Sustainbility Officer, Prabodha Acharya.

He further said that there is also need for demand creation with government mandates for sustainable products and the industry will start manufacturing.

Karthick Ganeshan, Fellow and Director, CEEW pointed at the liabilities clause in the SHANTI act and a need to create confidence among people living around new identified sites before newer nuclear technologies are put.

“Nuclear is vision to commit to technology with 50-60 year horizon but the ability to justify is not yet there,” he said.