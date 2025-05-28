India’s green job boom sparks surge in sustainability-focused college programs

As India races toward a green economy, academic institutions are pivoting to equip students with the skills needed for a sustainable future—and a massive boom in green jobs.

With the shift from carbon-heavy industries to cleaner alternatives, India’s leading universities are stepping in to prepare the next generation. Institutions like TERI School of Advanced Studies, IITs, and IIMs have launched targeted programs in sustainability-focused disciplines as industry demand for green talent surges.

Advertisement

Ankit Tulsyan, Director - Govt & Public Sector at EY LLP and TERI School alumnus, said India could generate nearly 35 million green jobs by 2047. “The majority of the demand will come from the energy, automobile, technology and agriculture sectors,” he said.

India’s expanding economy and youthful workforce position it as a global hub for sustainability-driven employment. Flagship sectors—automotive, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and tech—are already realigning operations to align with eco-friendly standards, creating fresh career paths for those trained in interdisciplinary green skills.

Recognizing this, institutions are launching innovative four-year undergraduate and five-year integrated programs blending sustainability with economics, business administration, biotechnology, and environmental studies. These courses aim to close the skill gap between traditional education and the needs of an evolving workforce.

Advertisement

Admissions are now open for the 2025–26 academic year. Universities are hoping to attract a new cohort of students eager to be at the forefront of the green economy.